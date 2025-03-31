Trump Tariff Tracker -- March 26

Getting an early start on the impending tariff increases on April 2, President Trump has announced new 25 percent tariffs on automobiles and certain automobile parts. These tariffs are an extension of a Section 232 Investigation concluded in 2019. Also adding to the April 2 tariff tension, President Trump has imposed a 25 percent tariff on all goods imported into the U.S. from any country that directly or indirectly imports Venezuelan oil, as determined by the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretaries of the Treasury, Commerce, Homeland Security, and the United States Trade Representative. In terms of the reciprocal tariffs slated for April 2, the White House continues to offer only limited details on what may or may not be covered.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of March 26, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

