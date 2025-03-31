Trump Tariff Tracker -- March 26

Getting an early start on the impending tariff increases on April 2, President Trump has announced new 25 percent tariffs on automobiles and certain automobile parts. These tariffs are an extension of a Section 232 Investigation concluded in 2019. Also adding to the April 2 tariff tension, President Trump has imposed a 25 percent tariff on all goods imported into the U.S. from any country that directly or indirectly imports Venezuelan oil, as determined by the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretaries of the Treasury, Commerce, Homeland Security, and the United States Trade Representative. In terms of the reciprocal tariffs slated for April 2, the White House continues to offer only limited details on what may or may not be covered.
Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.
Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of March 26, 2025:
|Country
|U.S. Tariff Measure
|Status
|Global
|Steel – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
|
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
|Global
|Aluminum – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
|
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
|China
|20% ad valorem duty on all products of China
|
Implemented: 3/4/2025
CBP Fed Reg Notice & Increase
|Canada
|
10% ad valorem duty on energy
25% ad valorem duty on all other products of Canada
|
Suspended: 3/7/2025
|Mexico
|25% ad valorem duty on all products of Mexico
|
Suspended: 3/7/2025
|Global
|Copper – potential tariffs on imports of copper and derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
Executive Order Initiating Investigation
DOC Request for Public Comments
Public Comments Due: 4/1/2025
|Global
|Lumber – potential tariffs on imports of timber, lumber, and their derivative products
|
Pending – Section 232 Investigation
Executive Order Initiating Investigation
DOC Request for Public Comments
Public Comments Due: 4/1/2025
|China
|Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees up to $1.5 million on Chinese owned or built vessels
|
Pending – USTR Sec. 301 Investigation
Final Action expected after 4/17/2025
|Global
|Reciprocal tariffs imposed on all imports based on foreign tariff levels
|
Pending
Announcement of reciprocal tariffs expected 4/2/2205
|Global
|Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts
|
Pending
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Expected 4/3/2025 for automobiles, and
no later than 5/3/2025 for automobile parts
|Global
|All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – 25% ad valorem duty
|
Pending
Expected 4/2/2025
|E.U.
|25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.
|Proposed: 2/26/2025
|Global
|Semiconductors – 25%+ tariffs on imports of semiconductors
|
Proposed: 2/18/2025
|Global
|Pharmaceuticals– 25%+ tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals
|
Proposed: 2/18/2025
This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.
