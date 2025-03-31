ARTICLE
31 March 2025

Trump Tariff Tracker -- March 26

Getting an early start on the impending tariff increases on April 2, President Trump has announced new 25 percent tariffs on automobiles and certain automobile parts.
Worldwide International Law
Also adding to the April 2 tariff tension, President Trump has imposed a 25 percent tariff on all goods imported into the U.S. from any country that directly or indirectly imports Venezuelan oil, as determined by the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretaries of the Treasury, Commerce, Homeland Security, and the United States Trade Representative. In terms of the reciprocal tariffs slated for April 2, the White House continues to offer only limited details on what may or may not be covered.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of March 26, 2025:

Country U.S. Tariff Measure Status
Global Steel – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice
Global Aluminum – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice
China 20% ad valorem duty on all products of China 

Implemented: 3/4/2025

CBP Fed Reg Notice & Increase

Executive Order
Canada

10% ad valorem duty on energy

25% ad valorem duty on all other products of Canada 

Suspended: 3/7/2025 

Executive Order Suspending

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order
Mexico 25% ad valorem duty on all products of Mexico 

Suspended: 3/7/2025

Executive Order Suspending

CBP Fed Reg Notice 

Executive Order
Global Copper – potential tariffs on imports of copper and derivative products

Pending:  Section 232 Investigation

Executive Order Initiating Investigation 

DOC Request for Public Comments

Public Comments Due: 4/1/2025
Global Lumber – potential tariffs on imports of timber, lumber, and their derivative products

Pending – Section 232 Investigation

Executive Order Initiating Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments

Public Comments Due: 4/1/2025
China Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees up to $1.5 million on Chinese owned or built vessels

Pending – USTR Sec. 301 Investigation

USTR Fed Reg Notice 

Final Action expected after 4/17/2025 
Global Reciprocal tariffs imposed on all imports based on foreign tariff levels

Pending 

Presidential Memorandum

Announcement of reciprocal tariffs expected 4/2/2205
Global Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts 

Pending 

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Expected 4/3/2025 for automobiles, and  

no later than 5/3/2025 for automobile parts
Global  All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – 25% ad valorem duty

Pending 

Executive Order 

Expected 4/2/2025
E.U. 25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.  Proposed:   2/26/2025
Global Semiconductors – 25%+ tariffs on imports of semiconductors

Proposed: 2/18/2025

 
Global Pharmaceuticals– 25%+ tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals

Proposed: 2/18/2025

 

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

Matthew T. West
