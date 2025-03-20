Trump Tariff Tracker -- March 19

No new tariffs have been implemented this week. But, President Trump has publicly committed to rolling out reciprocal tariffs, as well as tariffs on automobiles, on April 2. While only limited details have been released as to how these tariffs may be imposed, the President continues to foreshadow a significant expansion of tariffs, as he has noted "they charge us, and we charge them. Then, in addition to that, on autos, on steel, on aluminum, we're going to have some additional [tariffs]."

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump administration can be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of March 19, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

