Trump Tariff Tracker -- March 19

No new tariffs have been implemented this week. But, President Trump has publicly committed to rolling out reciprocal tariffs, as well as tariffs on automobiles, on April 2. While only limited details have been released as to how these tariffs may be imposed, the President continues to foreshadow a significant expansion of tariffs, as he has noted "they charge us, and we charge them. Then, in addition to that, on autos, on steel, on aluminum, we're going to have some additional [tariffs]."
Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump administration can be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.
Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of March 19, 2025:
|Country
|U.S. Tariff Measure
|Status
|Global
|Steel – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
|
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
|Global
|Aluminum – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
|
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
|China
|20% ad valorem duty on all products of China
|
Implemented: 3/4/2025
CBP Fed Reg Notice & Increase
|Canada
|
10% ad valorem duty on energy
25% ad valorem duty on all other products of Canada
|
Suspended: 3/7/2025
|Mexico
|25% ad valorem duty on all products of Mexico
|
Suspended: 3/7/2025
|Global
|Copper – potential tariffs on imports of copper and derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
Executive Order Initiating Investigation
DOC Request for Public Comments
Public Comments Due: 4/1/2025
|Global
|Lumber – potential tariffs on imports of timber, lumber, and their derivative products
|
Pending – Section 232 Investigation
Executive Order Initiating Investigation
DOC Request for Public Comments
Public Comments Due: 4/1/2025
|China
|Chinese Vessels -- Port Entry Fees up to $1.5 million on Chinese owned or built vessels
|
Pending – USTR Sec. 301 Investigation
Public Hearing on 3/24/25
|Global
|Reciprocal tariffs imposed on all imports based on foreign tariff levels
|
Pending
Announcement of reciprocal tariffs expected 4/2/2205
|Global
|Automobiles– 25%+ tariffs on imports of automobiles
|
Proposed: 2/18/2025
Expected 4/2/2025
|E.U.
|25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.
|Proposed: 2/26/2025
|Global
|Semiconductors – 25%+ tariffs on imports of semiconductors
|
Proposed: 2/18/2025
|Global
|Pharmaceuticals– 25%+ tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals
|
Proposed: 2/18/2025
This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.
