Jurisdiction And History Of Tariff Classification Litigation In The U.S.

Introduction

Several tribunals and courts were established at various periods of America's history to resolve trade-related litigation, both at the trial and appellate levels, and even the Supreme Court has played a significant role in these disputes. The jurisdiction and structure of these courts evolved as the complexities and volume of trade disputes grew. In this article we trace this judicial evolution—with a particular focus on the effect on tariff classification litigation—by examining how Congress has legislatively shaped the trade courts. This examination relies heavily on the commentary found in selected court opinions. Some of the cases we examine have established classification precedents still relied upon by our courts and the government, even though they resolved pre-HTSUS disputes, and we review other cases that are educational for their historical perspectives. It makes little sense to paraphrase an opinion when a court's own words speak far more eloquently, so extensive excerpts from opinions (and a few in their entirety) are provided when they aid in understanding exactly what a judge or justice was thinking.1 And while this article's caselaw review gives particular emphasis to the many tariff-related decisions issued over the years by the federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, we necessarily also look at a handful of cases (such as Skidmore v. Swift2) that did not decide a customs or tariff issue but nonetheless have influence in the customs arena. Reading court cases can often seem intimidating—they can be dense, jargon-filled, and interrupted by midsentence citations that frustrate comprehension (and nineteenth-century syntax can be particularly challenging), but anyone who carefully reads these cases should have no problem making sense of them.3

A reader may wonder what relevance this article offers a trade compliance professional tasked with classifying his or her company's products under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).4 Our response, based on four decades of experience and anecdotal observation, is that few classifiers pay proper attention to the courts' classification precedents, even though their classification decisions would be significantly enhanced by not only understanding and applying the principles handed down by the courts, but by also understanding how the federal courts work when a dispute arises.5

Administrative remedies

Importers must use reasonable care to ensure that the goods they import are correctly classified under the HTSUS.6 And yet, even though an importer takes reasonable care when classifying an imported item, disagreement over the classification may arise between the importer and CBP.7 Most of these disagreements are resolved administratively. The lowest rung on the dispute ladder is a rejected entry, which is the most common and least controversial action taken by CBP.8 Rejection can occur for several reasons, ranging from simple clerical errors to fatally unresolvable facts, such as an admissibility restriction. Classification is typically not a reason for rejection unless the classification error is obvious (such as classifying auto parts as tomatoes) or an HTSUS-dependent requirement is implicated (such as a tariff-rate quota). Most rejections are resolved simply by the resubmission of the entry with the appropriate corrections or clarifications. CBP usually accepts the resubmitted entry and that's the end of the story: entry accepted, goods released, duty paid. But sometimes that isn't the end of the story. Post-entry disputes, which often involve classification, occur in several ways. CBP may issue a formal "Request for Information" (CF-28) to obtain more information about any aspect of the entry. The importer's response may satisfy CBP's curiosity, resulting in the entry's liquidation as entered, or the response may cause CBP to issue a "proposed" or "taken" Notice of Action (CF-29) that changes the entry. The importer can dispute a proposed CF-29, but a taken CF-29 will result in liquidation based on CBP's findings on the CF-29. An importer who disagrees with CBP's liquidation of one or more entries can file a protest (CF-19), which is the importer's final administrative option for resolving a disputed entry.9 Most importers who are on the losing end of a protest will resignedly accept CBP's decision and move on.10But if a denied protest is significantly injurious to an importer—whether the concern is solely about the monies paid against the protested entry or it's about the setting of a precedent for future imports—then the importer may decide to climb to the top rung of the dispute resolution ladder, which is civil litigation at the U.S. Court of International Trade, a federal court created specifically for certain trade disputes.11 The decision to litigate is reached infrequently when compared against the volume of protests denied by CBP.

That's how most import disputes are resolved today, but we now invite you to take a journey in our time machine to an era when judicial resolution in a specialized trade court was not an option. Over the past two and a half centuries our federal and state (yes, state!) courts and tribunals have issued thousands of customs-related decisions. Indeed, customs disputes before 1833 were often heard by state courts, where it was generally easier for an importer to seek a common law remedy against customs collectors. Congress had restricted this practice in 1815 with a "removal" statute that, as explained by the Supreme Court in 1969 in Willingham v. Morgan,12 allowed a case to be transferred to a federal court:

The first such removal provision was included in an 1815 customs statute [as] part of an attempt to enforce an embargo on trade with England over the opposition of the New England States, where the War of 1812 was quite unpopular. It allowed federal officials involved in the enforcement of the customs statute to remove to the federal courts any suit or prosecution commenced because of any act done "under color" of the statute. Obviously, the removal provision was an attempt to protect federal officers from interference by hostile state courts. This provision was not, however, permanent; it was by its terms to expire at the end of the war.

Willingham further explained that Congress granted the federal courts permanent jurisdiction over customs-related litigation under the Force Bill of 1833,13 "which allowed removal of all suits or prosecutions for acts done under the customs laws." The Force Bill was a direct rebuke of South Carolina's attempt in 1832 to nullify as unconstitutional the federal government's right to assert tariff jurisdiction over imports entering South Carolina.14

While the lower federal courts became the primary forums for customs cases from 1833 onward, many of these cases regularly made their way to the Supreme Court over the next seventy-five years. Indeed, the Supreme Court routinely tackled unremarkable appeals, including numerous tariff-related disputes, that would never—could never—be submitted to today's Court for consideration. Lawsuits over import disputes became so plentiful in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries that Congress found it necessary to establish trial and appellate courts specifically dedicated to customs-related litigation. Hence Congress changed the structure of the federal courts with the Customs Administrative Act of 1890, which established the Board of General Appraisers (discussed in greater detail later), followed by the Judiciary Act of 1891, which created the circuit courts of appeal that added an additional level of appellate review, resulting in fewer customs cases refereed by the Supreme Court.15

The next major change came with the Payne–Aldrich Tariff Act of 1909, which again significantly transformed the judicial landscape for customs-related litigation—including a controversial but short-lived limit on the Supreme Court's jurisdiction over customs cases (which we discuss infra).16 The subsequent reduction in caseload was further encouraged, in 1925, by the judicial reform efforts of Chief Justice William Howard Taft.17 Shortly after joining the Supreme Court in 1921, Chief Justice Taft sought to reform the process that brought cases of all varieties before the Court. It was clear to him that the Court's caseload was far too heavy, fundamentally because the scope of its jurisdiction was too broad to keep pace with an increasing volume of litigation. Taft, with the tenacious advocacy of Justice Willis Van Devanter, persuaded Congress to tackle the issue of court reform. In his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee in December of 1924, Justice Van Devanter noted that "more than two-thirds of the cases which come under our obligatory jurisdiction ... result in judgments of affirmance by our court, and also a goodly number are ultimately dismissed for want of prosecution."18 statutes are too liberal—that they permit cases to come to us as of right with no benefit to the litigants or the public."19

As reported in the Harvard Law Review, Congress evidently agreed with Taft and Van Devanter, passing legislation—the Judiciary Act of 1925—that profoundly reduced the scope of the Court's jurisdiction.20 Because of this new law—which broadly eliminated the right of a party to be heard before the Court and which instead expanded the "writ of certiorari" process under which parties had to petition the Court for its attention—the Court could be even more selective about the cases it heard.21 Thus the Supreme Court subsequently has decided many fewer trade-related disputes.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves. Before we review how import-related litigation fits within the current structure of our federal courts, let's paint a little more detail into the historical judicial backdrop against which tariff disputes have been resolved in the courts over the course of our country's existence.

Footnotes

1. For easier reading of case excerpts, we've omitted most internal case citations.

2. Infra note 156.

3. In his concurring opinion in a 2016 appellate case, Judge Richard Posner bemoaned poorly written decisions: "Judicial opinions are littered with stale, opaque, confusing jargon. There is no need for jargon, stale or fresh. Everything judges do can be explained in straightforward language—and should be." United States v. Shontay Dessart, 823 F.3d 395 (7th Cir. 2016).

4. The HTSUS is based upon the international nomenclature called the Harmonized System (HS) administered by the World Customs Organization (WCO). The United States replaced the previous nomenclature (Tariff Schedules of the United States (TSUS)) with the HTSUS on January 1, 1989, almost twenty-six years after the TSUS was introduced. The HTSUS, which is administered by the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) and enforced by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), is statutory law enacted by Congress pursuant to Section 1204 of the Omnibus Trade and Competitiveness Act of 1988, Pub. L. 100–418, Title I, Subtitle B, §§ 1201–1217, 102 Stat. 1147–1163 (August 23, 1988); 19 U.S.C. §§ 3001–3012. Enactment was codified in 19 U.S.C. § 3004. Transition from the TSUS to the HTSUS was authorized by Section 1211, codified in 19 U.S.C. § 3011. Note that "schedule" is singular under the HTSUS but was plural under the TSUS (19 U.S.C. § 3012).

5. In addition to reading court opinions, one can learn from listening to the oral argument recordings of the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC), found at https://cafc.uscourts.gov/home/oral-argument/listen-to-oral-arguments. The CIT also posts selected recordings of its oral argument sessions, at https://www.cit.uscourts.gov/audio-recordings-select-public-court-proceedings.

6. Infra notes 119 and 120 for reasonable care.

7. For ease of reference, we use the term "CBP" throughout this article to refer to any version of the agency, regardless of chronology or historical context. The U.S. Customs Service was created in 1789 as an agency of the U.S. Treasury Department. In 2003 the agency was moved from Treasury to the newly formed Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and its name was changed to the "Bureau of Customs and Border Protection" (CBP) (Homeland Security Act of 2002, Pub. L. 107–296, 116 Stat. 2135 (November 25, 2002), 6 U.S.C. §§ 101–613). The transfer from Treasury to DHS was a direct result of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, marking a major shift in CBP's mission from a primarily revenue-oriented focus to a blended emphasis on port and border security as well as revenue protection (and front-line enforcement of all import-related laws). The agency's name was further tweaked by DHS on March 31, 2007, when its official moniker became "U.S. Customs and Border Protection" (and still known by the same acronym, CBP) (72 Fed. Reg. 20131 (April 23, 2007)). But it wasn't until the Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act of 2015, Pub. L. 114–125, 130 Stat. 122, § 802(a), (Feb. 24, 2016), that the agency's name was statutorily established as "U.S. Customs and Border Protection" (6 U.S.C. § 211).

8. The "entry" process is administered under 19 C.F.R. §§141–142. See also 19 U.S.C. § 1484. The term "post-entry" is used here to indicate administrative activities that occur after the entry/entry summary has been formally accepted by CBP.

9. 19 U.S.C. § 1514 and 19 C.F.R. § 174. Note also that an entry may be corrected prior to liquidation through two administrative processes: (1) the Post Summary Correction (PSC) process (76 FR 37136 (June 24, 2011)), which replaced the Post Entry Amendment (PEA) process; and (2) Reconciliation (62 FR 51181 (Sept. 30, 1997)). But neither process is considered an actual dispute between an importer and CBP until or unless liquidation creates a protestable disagreement. Filing a protest is not dependent on whether a CF-28 or CF-29 was issued.

10. Per 19 U.S.C. § 1515(a), a notice of protest denial must "include a statement of the reasons for the denial, as well as a statement informing the protesting party of his right to file a civil action contesting the denial of a protest". This exact language was adopted in 19 C.F.R. § 174.30(a), except that "the" replaced "his".

11. Infra note 74. For non-classification disputes, litigation at the U.S. Court of International Trade may be inappropriate. For example, seizures and FCA-related disputes are litigated in district courts, and certain USMCA-related disputes are adjudicated by a bi-national panel.

12. Willingham v. Morgan, 395 U.S. 402 (1969).

13. An Act further to provide for the collection of duties on imports, 4 Stat. 632 (March 2, 1833). The Force Bill—the name by which it was informally known—gave President Andrew Jackson the authority to take military action against South Carolina to enforce federal tariff laws.

14. The Ordinance of Nullification, which the state legislature of South Carolina enacted in 1832 to nullify the federal government's right to impose tariffs on goods imported into South Carolina, resulted in the Nullification Crisis. Congress responded by passing two bills early in 1833: the Force Bill, id., which put South Carolina on notice that the federal government would, if necessary, use force to protect federal sovereignty over tariffs; and the Compromise Tariff Act of 1833, which ended the crisis. President Jackson signed both bills into law on March 2, 1833.

15. Judiciary Act of 1891, 26 Stat. 826, (March 3, 1891). Also known as the Circuit Courts of Appeals Act or the Evarts Act (after Senator William Evarts of New York, who had previously served as U.S. Secretary of State and then Attorney General).

16. Payne–Aldrich Tariff Act of 1909, 36 Stat. 11 (August 5, 1909).

17. Taft is the only person to serve as both President (1909–1913) and Chief Justice (1921–1930).

18. Jurisdiction of Circuit Courts of Appeals and of the Supreme Court of the United States: Hearing before the Committee on the Judiciary, House of Representatives, on H.R. 8206—December 18, 1924, (Washington DC: U.S. Government Printing Office, 1925), 13.

19. Id.

20. Felix Frankfurter and James M. Landis, The Supreme Court under the Judiciary Act of 1925, Harvard Law Review, Vol. XLII, No. 1 (Nov. 1928), 1. See Judiciary Act of 1925. 43 Stat. 936, 28 U.S.C. §§ 344–350 (February 13, 1925).

21. However, for example, per 28 U.S.C. § 1253, "except as otherwise provided by law, any party may appeal to the Supreme Court from an order granting or denying, after notice and hearing, an interlocutory or permanent injunction in any civil action, suit or proceeding required by any Act of Congress to be heard and determined by a district court of three judges."

