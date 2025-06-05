TPM Newsletter: June 2025 - Tariffs Under Section 232: Safeguard Or Security Exception

TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.

The USA has imposed or enhanced the scope of tariff measures on various imports since January 2025. The measures have either been imposed on specific products or have been imposed on imports from specific countries.

While various WTO members, including India, have proposed to suspend concessions and other obligations under the WTO Agreement on Safeguards granted to the USA, the USA has refused to revoke the measures in question.

The USA has imposed additional tariffs of 25% on Steel products and automobiles and automobile parts, while additional 10% tariffs have been imposed on Aluminium Products under Section 232.

WTO members including the EU, India and Japan sought consultations with the USA under Agreement on Safeguards and have now proposed to suspend concessions and other obligations.

The USA responded to the request for consultations and proposed suspensions, stating that the measures in question were not safeguard measures and were not covered under Article XIX of the GATT 1994 and Agreement on Safeguards.

The measures in question (Section 232 tariffs)

Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, 1962 authorises the US Secretary of Commerce to conduct appropriate investigation for determining the effect of imports of an article on the national security of the USA. Based on a report by the US Secretary of Commerce, the US President imposed additional tariffs of 25% and 10% respectively on certain Steel and Aluminium products on 8th March 2018. Based on various bilateral agreements and discussions, imports from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, the EU, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and the United Kingdom were exempted from such additional tariffs. However, based on trade trends pursuant to imposition of the orders, it was noted that imports from such countries increased significantly. Further, imports of steel and aluminium derivative products also increased substantially. In order to keep such imports in check, on 10th February 2025, the USA enhanced the scope of the additional tariffs to include imports of steel and aluminium products and their derivatives from all sources (Steel and aluminium tariffs).

The US President also imposed additional tariffs of 25% on imports of automobiles and automobile parts, with effect from 3rd April 2025, referred to as Auto Tariffs. The tariffs were imposed pursuant to report submitted by the US Secretary of Commerce which stated that automobiles and automobile parts were being imported in such quantities and under such circumstances as to threaten to impair the national security of the USA.

Requests for consultations

Following the issuance of orders by the US President, WTO members including the EU, India and Japan sought consultations with the USA under Article 12.3 of the Agreement on Safeguards. The said WTO members notified that while the USA has classified Section 232 tariffs as security measures, they are essentially safeguard measures. This allows the WTO members, which have significant export interests, to seek consultations under Article 12.3 of the Agreement to reach an understanding for adequately compensating against the adverse effects of the measures. On 11th April 2025, India notified the WTO of its intention to seek consultations with the USA regarding the steel and aluminium tariffs. The EU sought consultations vide notifications dated 12th March 2025 and 9th May 2025. Similar request was made by Japan.

Suspension of concessions

On 12th May 2025, India notified the WTO that the proposed consultations had not been undertaken. Accordingly, India would suspend concessions and other obligations with respect to the USA, pursuant to Article 8 of the Agreement on Safeguards. In its notification, India mentioned that suspension of concessions would be in the form of increased tariffs on selected products exported from USA. The suspension would come into effect after 30 days from the date of the notification. India reported that Section 232 measures imposed by the USA affect US$ 7.6 billion worth of Indian exports, on which the duty collection would be US$ 1.91 billion. Accordingly, India's proposed suspension would result in an equivalent amount of duty being collected on exports from the USA. Similar notifications were filed by the EU and Japan, each of which provided the extent of suspensions proposed.

Response by the USA

The USA responded to the requests for consultation filed by India and other countries and their proposed suspension of concessions, stating that the measures in question were not safeguard measures imposed under Section 201 of the Trade Act, 1974 and were not covered under Article XIX of the GATT 1994 and Agreement on Safeguards. Section 232 measures were imposed to keep in check the imports that threatened to impair the national security of the USA. It clarified that Section 232 is a national security statute, and the measures were imposed pursuant to the essential security exception provided under Article XXI of the GATT 1994.

The USA highlighted that India and other WTO members did not acknowledge its offer to discuss the tariffs. Lastly, the USA categorically mentioned that it would not discuss Section 232 measures under the Agreement on Safeguards.

Position of the WTO Panel concerning Section 232 measures

It is important to note that the validity of Section 232 measures was previously discussed before the WTO Panel in United States - Certain Measures on Steel and Aluminium Products [DS 544].1 In the said case, the WTO Panel held that the Agreement on Safeguards is not applicable to the measures at issue, since they were not invoked under the provision relevant to safeguards in the first place. It further held that the USA imposed Section 232 measures pursuant to analysis of threat to its national security under Article XXI of GATT.

However, the Panel also noted such measures were not akin to measures taken at the time of war or any other emergency in international relations within the meaning of Article XXI(b)(iii) of the GATT. Accordingly, such measures were not valid under the essential security exception under the provisions of GATT. Despite the Panel's ruling, the USA refused to withdraw such measures.

The road ahead

Pursuant to refusal by the USA to discuss its Section 232 measures, the WTO members, including India, are expected to proceed with suspension of concessions. It may be noted that actions by the USA and the WTO members, have already been held to be invalid by the WTO Panel. It is now to be seen whether the parties would reach a mutually agreed decision, or measures and countermeasures would once again be challenged before the WTO.

