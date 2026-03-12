TPM Consultants: Non-Tariff Measures

Quality Control Orders for six Chemicals withdrawn (12 Nov)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers has issued a series of orders rescinding multiple Quality Control Orders (QCOs) related to six chemicals. These revocations are made under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Act, 2016, in public interest and after consultation with the BIS. All rescissions will take effect immediately. These rescinded QCOs relate to various chemical and polymer products, including:

p-Xylene

Toluene

Methyl Acrylate and Ethyl Acrylate

Vinyl Acetate Monomer

Ethylene Dichloride

Vinyl Chloride Monomer

These products are no longer required to comply with mandatory BIS certification under the previously issued quality control regulations.

Introduction of Quality Control Order for Hand Tools to supersede the previous Order (04 Dec)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) has issued the Hand Tools (Quality Control) Order, 2025, in supersession of the earlier Quality Control Order on such products. The Order shall come into force on 1st October 2026. Earlier, the Order was notified to come into force on 1st October 2025. For small enterprises, the order would come into force on 1st January 2027 and for micro-enterprises, it will come into force on 1st April 2027.

As per the notification, the Order will not be applicable for goods imported for research and development by manufacturers of hand tools to the limit of upto 200 numbers per year, provided that the imported goods are not sold commercially and are disposed of as scrap. The manufacturers will be required to maintain a year-wise record of such goods and furnish to the Government authorities, if required.

Global Updates

China Draft National Standard on Safety of Lithium-Ion Cells and Batteries Used in Toys in China (19 Dec)

The State Administration for Market Regulation of China has issued a draft national standard titled "Safety of Lithium-Ion Cells and Batteries Used in Electronic and Electrical Equipment — Part 4: Toys." This regulation specifies safety requirements and test methods for lithium-ion cells and batteries used in toys, including those with a maximum output voltage not exceeding 24 volts DC. It also applies to lithium-ion cells and batteries used in similar products intended for children and infants. The initiative aims to prevent deceptive practices, protect consumers, and safeguard human health and safety. The proposed date of entry into force is 12 months after approval. Stakeholders may submit comments within 60 days from the date of notification, that is, by 17th February 2026.

Bureau of Indian Standards

Amendment of Standard for Axle Oil and certain LPG Containers (03 Dec)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of the following Standards with effect from 10th November 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 9th May 2026.

IS 1628: 1986 Specification for Axle Oil (Second Revision)

Specification for Axle Oil (Second Revision) IS 14899: 2014 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Containers for Automotive Use — Specification (First Revision)

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Containers for Automotive Use — Specification (First Revision) IS 8148: 2018 Ducted and Package Air-Conditioners — Specification (Second Revision)

Amendment of Standards for certain products, including Steel Wire for Mechanical Springs (03 Dec)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of certain Standards, including IS 4454 (Part 1): 2001 Steel Wire for Mechanical Springs — Specification Part 1 Cold Drawn Unalloyed Steel Wire (Third Revision), with effect from 20th November 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 19th May 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

Amendment of Standards for certain products (09 Dec)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of the following with effect from 4th December 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 3rd June 2026.

IS 648: 2022 Cold Rolled Non-Oriented Electrical Steel Sheet and Strip — Fully Processed Type — Specification (Sixth Revision)

Cold Rolled Non-Oriented Electrical Steel Sheet and Strip — Fully Processed Type — Specification (Sixth Revision) IS 4824: 2022 Bead Wire for Tyres — Specification (Third Revision)

Bead Wire for Tyres — Specification (Third Revision) IS 10086: 2021 Moulds for Use in Tests of Cement, Concrete and Pozzolana — Specification (First Revision)

Moulds for Use in Tests of Cement, Concrete and Pozzolana — Specification (First Revision) IS 17404: 2020 Electrogalvanized Hot Rolled and Cold Reduced Carbon Steel Sheets and Strips — Specification

Substitution of Standards for certain metal and metal products (09 Dec)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of the following Standards, including the following, with effect from 28th November 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 28th May 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 4182: 2025 Misch Metal — Specification (Second Revision)

Misch Metal — Specification (Second Revision) IS 12668: 2025 Melting Characteristics of Sponge Iron/Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) (First Revision)

Melting Characteristics of Sponge Iron/Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) (First Revision) IS 15369: 2025 Construction of Vault (Strong Room) — Code of Practice (Second Revision)

Construction of Vault (Strong Room) — Code of Practice (Second Revision) IS 17613: 2025 Gas Cylinders — Refillable Welded Aluminium Alloy Cylinders — Design, Construction and Testing (First Revision)

Gas Cylinders — Refillable Welded Aluminium Alloy Cylinders — Design, Construction and Testing (First Revision) IS 10773: 2025 Wrought Copper Tubes for Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Purposes — Specification (Second Revision)

Substitution of Standard for certain PVC and Steel products (24 Dec)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 10th December 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 10th June 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 2721: 2025 Galvanised Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyolefin and Other Polymer-Coated Steel Chain Link Fence Fabric — Specification (Third Revision)

Galvanised Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyolefin and Other Polymer-Coated Steel Chain Link Fence Fabric — Specification (Third Revision) IS 4454 (Part 2): 2025 Steel Wire for Mechanical Springs — Specification Part 2 Oil Hardened and Tempered Steel Wire (Third Revision)

Steel Wire for Mechanical Springs — Specification Part 2 Oil Hardened and Tempered Steel Wire (Third Revision) IS 10748: 2025 Hot-Rolled Steel Plates, Sheets and Strips for Welded Tubes and Pipes — Specification (Third Revision).

Substitution of Standard for Textile products (24 Dec)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 18th December 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 18th June 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 684: 2025 Textiles — Neps in Cotton Fibres — Methods of Test (First Revision)

Textiles — Neps in Cotton Fibres — Methods of Test (First Revision) IS 1101: 2025 Textiles — Handloom Cotton Cellular Shirting — Specification (Second Revision)

Textiles — Handloom Cotton Cellular Shirting — Specification (Second Revision) IS 1451: 2025 Textiles — Handloom Cotton Drills — Specification (Second Revision)

Textiles — Handloom Cotton Drills — Specification (Second Revision) IS 3181: 2025 Conveyor Belts — Fire Resistant Conveyor Belting for Underground Mines and Such other Hazardous Applications — Specification (Third Revision)

Conveyor Belts — Fire Resistant Conveyor Belting for Underground Mines and Such other Hazardous Applications — Specification (Third Revision) IS 5746 (Part 1): 2025 Textiles — Woven Glass Fibres Fabrics for Plastic Laminates for Aerospace Purposes — Specification Part 1 Loom-State Fabrics (Third Revision)

Textiles — Woven Glass Fibres Fabrics for Plastic Laminates for Aerospace Purposes — Specification Part 1 Loom-State Fabrics (Third Revision) IS 5746 (Part 2): 2025 Textiles — Woven Glass Fibres Fabrics for Plastic Laminates for Aerospace Purposes — Specification Part 2 Desized Fabrics (Third Revision)

Textiles — Woven Glass Fibres Fabrics for Plastic Laminates for Aerospace Purposes — Specification Part 2 Desized Fabrics (Third Revision) IS 5746 (Part 3): 2025 Textiles — Woven Glass Fibres Fabrics for Plastic Laminates for Aerospace Purposes — Specification Part 3 Finished Fabrics for Use with Polyester Resin Systems (Third Revision)

Amendment of Standard for Cooper Wire Rods (24 Dec)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of the following Standards effective 15th December 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 14th June 2026.

IS/ISO 6085: 2023 Building Construction Machinery and Equipment — Self-Loading Mobile Concrete Mixers — Safety Requirements and Verification

Building Construction Machinery and Equipment — Self-Loading Mobile Concrete Mixers — Safety Requirements and Verification IS 12444: 2020 Copper Wire Rods for Electrical Applications — Specification (First Revision)

Copper Wire Rods for Electrical Applications — Specification (First Revision) IS 17569: 2021 Insulated Containers for Food Storage — Specification

Insulated Containers for Food Storage — Specification IS 17790: 2022 Insulated Flask for Domestic Use — Specification

