RBI Releases Draft Trade Regulations And Directions 2025 Governing Export And Import

As a part of enhancing the ease of doing business and for providing greater flexibility to exporters and importers, the Reserve Bank of India ('RBI') proposes to rationalise the export and import regulations. The proposed changes are intended to promote ease of doing business and impart operational flexibility to authorized dealer banks ('AD Bank') in line with the changing dynamics of cross border transactions. This update will give you a key insight into the existing trade framework and the proposed changes.

In pursuance to the public feedback on the draft Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) Regulations 2024 ('Draft Trade Regulations 2024') and the draft Directions on Export of Goods and Services ('Draft Trade Directions 2024') (collectively, the '2024 Update'), the RBI has released the Draft Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) Regulations 2025 ('Draft Trade Regulations 2025') and Draft Directions on Export and Import of Goods and Services(collectively, the '2025 Update'). The2025 Update, consistent with the2024 Update, aims to enhance ease of doing business by consolidating all instructions into a single document. These revised regulations and directions streamline and simplify the processes for AD Banks in handling export and import transactions, incorporating previously separate instructions issued as 'Directions to Authorized Dealers'.

The Draft Trade Regulations 2025, once finalized by the RBI, shall supersede the current Foreign Exchange Management (Export of Goods and Services) Regulations 2015 ('Export Regulations'). Additionally, the Draft Trade Directions 2025 shall supersede the Master Directions on Import of Goods and Services ('MD-Import') and the Master Directions on Export of Goods and Services ('MD-Export').

Action point for the stakeholders:

Review of the current transactions and specific permissions obtained from the RBI. Alignment with proposed changes and making suitable representations. Transition management for export and import payments, MTT transactions and trade advances. Review of the open entries in the EDPMS and IDPMS. Stakeholders to provide feedback on the 2025 Update by 30 April 2025.

Relevant changes proposed to be implemented vide the 2025 Update are summarised below:

1. Declaration of exports and handling of documents

Existing provisions 2025 Update Export of goods Export Declaration Form ('EDF') filed in cases of exports that are taking place through non-EDI customs port Shipping Bill considered as EDF for EDI Ports All exporters are required to file the EDF. However, separate submission of EDF would not be required wherever a declaration has been submitted as part of the shipping bill. Export of services No reporting requirement EDF is required to be filed for reporting services Export of software Form SOFTEX EDF is required to be filed instead of SOFTEX

Notable changes vide the 2025 Update:

Service exporters providing similar services to multiple recipients in a month may file a single EDF for all such exports, provided each invoice is up to ₹1 lakh (or its equivalent in foreign currency), with invoice and recipient details annexed.

Delayed acceptance of export documents beyond a period of twenty-one days from the date of shipment in the case of goods and from the date of invoice in the case of services.

The requirement of EDF waiver from the RBI for free of cost export was omitted in the 2024 Update. In the Draft Regulations 2025, the EDF (provided in Annex- I) states that export value may be indicated as 'nil' in case the goods are sent without any consideration and without requiring any permission from the RBI.

The prohibition on credit of export proceeds to exporter's bank account before filing of EDF has been done away with.

Separate submission of EDF is not required wherever declaration has been submitted as part of the shipping bill.

LKS Comments: The process of declaration of exports proposed in the 2025 Update is much more procedural for the exporters now. In the era of digitalisation, this is an additional paperwork compliance requirement for the traders. The concern for reporting for exporters who export goods with no consideration shall now be recognised in EDF.

2. Timeline of payment for export and import of goods and services

Existing provisions 2025 Update Import

payment Within 6 months from shipment date.

(Extension up to 6 months at a time by AD Bank up to a period of 3 years) Based on contractual terms between importer and the overseas seller.

(Extension of timeline in accordance with AD Banks's Internal Policy) Export

payment Within * 9 months from export date * 15 months from the shipment date to an overseas warehouse Within * 9 months from shipment date (goods) or invoice date (services) * 9 months from the date of sale for goods exported to a warehouse outside India * contractual period for project exports Extension of timeline in accordance with AD Banks's Internal Policy

LKS Comments: It is interesting to note that there is a possibility wherein the Indian traders can keep their goods in the warehouses situated outside India for a period more than 15 months from the date of shipment without the requirement of realizing any export proceeds. Since the timeline of realization is now linked to the 'date of sale' of the goods rather than the shipment of goods from India. AD Banks have also been bestowed upon with powers to extend the timelines for export and import of goods and services. The timeline for payments of imports is proposed to be on contractual terms. Ideally, the same change should have been proposed for exports to bring parity in trade.

3. Liberalisation of Advance Receipts: Exports

Existing provisions 2025 Update Advance payment for export Goods to be exportedwithin a period of 1 year from the date of receipt of advance. AD Banks can also allow exporters having a minimum of three years' satisfactory track record to receive long-term export advance up to a maximum tenor of 10 years to be utilized for execution of long-term supply contracts for export of goods. AD Banks's internal policy will govern such payment terms. Refund of export proceedson failure ofexporter to comply with export obligations Refund of the unutilized portion of theadvance payment (with or without interest) beyond 1 year requires prior RBI approval * No refund provision stated can be governed by the AD Bank's internal policy * If the export proceeds remain unrealised for over two years and cumulatively exceeds ₹25 crore, further exports can be made against full advance payment or an irrevocable Letter of Credit. Rate of interest of advance payment Not to exceed 100 basis points above LIBOR Not to exceed all-in-cost ceiling of trade credit as per the Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) Regulations, 2018.

LKS Comments:The specific timeline relaxation is aimed at aiding the exporters who have bona fide reasons for any delay in exporting the goods after receiving the advance payment. However, more clarity is required in the process of refunding the unutilized portion of the advance payment. Further, AD Banks should provide with a broad framework for consistency on different types of contracts including the long-term supply contracts.

4. Liberalization of Advance Receipts: Import

Existing provisions 2025 Update Bank guarantee/ Irrevocable letter of credit (LC) Required for advance payment more than the following limits: * Goods: USD 5 M * Services: USD 0.5 M * Aviation Sector: USD 50 M An AD Bank may permit advance remittance for imports if the requirement is genuine. For such advance remittances above certain thresholds, a standby Letter of Credit or a guarantee may be required. Refund of advance paymentfor importin the event ofnon-import Unspent/ utilized foreign exchange to be surrendered to the AD Bank * If an importer cannot import within the contract period, any advance payment must be repatriated. * If not repatriated and the cumulative outstanding import advance exceeds ₹25 crores, future advance payments will require an unconditional, irrevocable standby Letter of Credit or a guarantee from a reputable international bank situated outside India or a guarantee from AD Bank in India issues against a counter-guarantee from a reputable international bank situated outside India.

LKS Comments: The 2025 Update for advance receipts for imports is more liberalised by emphasising more importance on the contractual terms and the proposed powers of the AD Bank.

5. Set-off of export receivables with import payables

Existing provisions 2025 Update Set-off Stringent conditions for set-off: * The same counterparties must be involved (excluding overseas group companies) * Both transaction legs must occur within the same calendar year. * There must be an agreement or written consent for the set-off. * Transactions with ACU countries are excluded. * An AD Bank may permit the set-off of export receivables against import payables with the same overseas buyer or supplier, or their overseas group or associate companies. * This process will be governed by the internal policies of the AD Bank.