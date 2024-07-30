RBI Proposes Amendments In Import Export Regulations

The proposed regulation identifies the date on which export of goods and services are to be considered, i.e., the date of shipment in case of goods and the date of invoice in case of service .

The proposed regulations categorically specify the period within which the export of goods and services shall be reported to the AD Bank, unlike current regulation, which just specify as " 21 days from the date of export " which creates ambiguity.

Provided that the Authorized Dealer may accept the documents after the expiry of the above period subject to directions issued by the Reserve Bank.

The exporter shall submit to the Authorised Dealer the documents pertaining to export, within twenty-one calendar days from the date of shipment in case of goods or from the date of invoice in case of services .

In case of deferred payment import transactions, AD Bank has been authorized to grant an extension beyond the period specified in their contract.

Currently, AD Bank is authorized to extend for a period of up to six months at a time. However, the proposed amendment gives AD Bank a free hand to allow the extension as per their internal policy after considering the Bonafide of the case.

b. If the overseas supplier delays in fulfilling its obligation in case of import advance

AD banks, in terms of their policy, may grant an extension of time to importers beyond the period as specified in the contract in the following cases:

b. If the exporter has not been able to fulfill the export obligations in case of export advance.

a. If the exporter has not been able to realize and repatriate export proceeds for reasons beyond its control.

AD Bank, as per their internal policy, may grant an extension of time to the exporter beyond the period as specified in the Regulation in the following cases for receiving export proceeds in the following cases.

Furthermore, the AD Bank shall put forth cases having a reduction of more than 25% of export value before its Board of Directors for post facto ratification.

However, this amendment empowers the AD banks to approve the writeoff/reduction in the full value of export (100%) after satisfying the bonified of such request.

The AD banks are authorized to approve the write-off of export receivables, which is only up to 10% of total export proceeds released during the previous year. Beyond this, cases are referred to the Regional Office of the RBI.

ii. AD banks shall put up all cases of more than 25% reductions in the full export value of exports to its Board for post facto ratification.

i. AD banks, on request of the exporter, may permit a reduction in the full export value after satisfying themselves with the bonafide of such requests.

Advance receipt/paym ent for export/impor t of goods and services

i. Receipt of Advance is permitted as per the export contract ii. Interest, if any, payable shall not exceed the all-in cost ceiling of trade credit terms of Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time. iii. Where an exporter is unable to fulfill the export obligation within the contracted period, the advance received shall be refunded unless an extension of time to fulfill the export obligation has been granted by the Authorised Dealer. iv. AD banks may, as per their internal assessment and subject to their satisfaction with the track record of the importer, permit advance remittance for an import transaction, subject to conditions, if any, they may specify. v. Advance payment for import of goods and services shall be repatriated by the importer and surrendered to the Authorised Dealer in case of non-import within the contract period or within the extended period granted by the Authorised Dealer. vi. Advance payment made or received for import or export of goods and services which do not result in any import or export even within the extended time granted by the Authorised Dealer and when the advance is not refunded thereafter would be subject to the Regulations 3 of the Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) Regulations, 2018 as amended from time to time