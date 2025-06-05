TPM Newsletter: June 2025 - Foreign Trade Policy

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has inserted Para 2.20A in the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023 to prohibit direct or indirect imports or transit...

Prohibition on imports or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan (02 May)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has inserted Para 2.20A in the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023 to prohibit direct or indirect imports or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan with immediate effect until further orders.

Reinstatement and amendment of Standard Input Output Norms for Steel Washers (06 May)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has reinstated and amended the Standard Input Output Norm for 'Small and Large-size Circular Stainless-Steel Washers of different grades', which was earlier suspended, with immediate effect. The amended standard is as follows:

Amendment in Standard Input Output Norms (07 May)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has amended the Standard Input Output Norm for Di-Ethyl Phthalate with immediate effect, which is follows:

Amendment in Standard Input Output Norms (16 May)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has amended the Standard Input Output Norm for Di-Octyl Phthalate (DOP) with immediate effect. The amended standard is as follows:

Harmonisation of Schedule-I (Export Policy), ITC (HS) 2022 with amendments introduced vide Finance Act, 2025 (19 May)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has notified that Schedule-II(Export Policy), ITC (1-15) 2022 has been amended in sync with the Finance Act, 2025. The Schedule will come into force with immediate effect. For the list of amended HSN codes, please refer to the link herein.

Restoration of RoDTEP for Advance Authorisations (AAS) holders, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Export-Oriented Units (EOUs) (26 May)

The benefit under the RoDTEP Scheme for exports of products manufactured by Advance Authorisation (AAS) holders, Export-Oriented Units (EOUs) and entities in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) has been restored with effect from 1st June 2025. The rates under the scheme are available in Appendix 4RE including newly aligned HS codes as per the Finance Act, 2025.

