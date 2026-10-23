LIV Golf’s Bankruptcy Plan Relies On Player Equity Swap

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Scott Greenberg and Richard Birns of Gibson Dunn are leading the legal charge alongside Michael Sirota of Cole Schotz. These lawyers are working to save the league while the money runs out. Court filings show the debtors’ motions characterize the new setup as “LIV 2.0 and a team holding company operating beneath it.” The old model relied on guaranteed money from the Saudi state. That source of fuel is gone.

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