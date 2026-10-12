Low Bar, Wide Door: How Easy Is It For A Foreign Company To Seek Bankruptcy Relief In The United States?

Foreign companies seeking access to US bankruptcy courts may face a lower threshold than many expect.

In a recent article published in International Corporate Rescue, Kyle Ortiz, Megan Wasson, and Ayla Lima examine a growing body of Chapter 11 and Chapter 15 case law addressing what it takes for a foreign company with little or no US operational presence to obtain relief under the US Bankruptcy Code.

The authors explore how courts have interpreted the Bankruptcy Code's requirement that a debtor have "property in the United States," highlighting decisions that recognize even minimal US-based property, including attorney retainers held in US bank accounts, as sufficient to establish eligibility. The article also analyzes recent rulings addressing venue selection, strategic asset placement, and the developing split among US courts regarding whether these eligibility requirements apply in Chapter 15 recognition proceedings.

Taken together, the cases reflect a consistent judicial reluctance to impose qualitative, quantitative, or timing-based limitations not found in the statutory text, reinforcing the accessibility of the US restructuring framework for foreign debtors.

Read the article