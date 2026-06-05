Leonard Peltier’s Last Chance: The Pope, Stevie Van Zandt, And A 3AM Phone Call | Kevin Sharp (Video)

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After decades of advocacy, Leonard Peltier was granted clemency on the final day of the Biden administration. The effort required an extraordinary coalition spanning Native American communities, civil rights organizations, a rock legend from the E Street Band, and even a phone call to the Vatican at three o'clock in the morning. Kevin Sharp, who served as Peltier's attorney, takes you inside this remarkable journey.
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On the final day of the Biden administration, after decades of advocacy, Leonard Peltier was granted clemency. Getting there required an extraordinary coalition, Native American communities, civil rights organizations, a rock legend from the E Street Band, and a phone call to the Vatican at three o’clock in the morning. Kevin Sharp, who served as Peltier’s attorney, takes you inside the final hours of one of the most significant clemency campaigns in modern American history.
0:00 - Calling the Pope 1:12 - Stevie Van Zandt 2:15 - Biden grants clemency
Kevin Sharp is Co-Vice Chairman of Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, a national civil rights and employment law firm, and a former United States District Court Judge.
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