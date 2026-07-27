ARTICLE
27 July 2026

Signed, Sealed, Scrutinized: DEI, Certifications, And FCA Risk (Video)

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K&L Gates LLP

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At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices worldwide, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, energy, and more.
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As government contractors face mounting scrutiny over diversity initiatives, a critical question emerges: can DEI-related representations trigger False Claims Act liability? This program examines how workplace diversity commitments intersect with federal fraud enforcement, exploring recent settlements and legal theories that have transformed DEI compliance into a potential source of significant legal exposure.
United States Government, Public Sector
Sheila Armstrong,Meghan Flinn,Craig E. Leen
+2 Authors
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The program explores the intersection of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives and False Claims Act (FCA) liability, which has quickly become a major compliance concern for employers, especially those in the government contracting space.

The session brings together lawyers from our Labor, Employment and Workplace Safety, White Collar, and Government Contracting practices to discuss the evolving enforcement landscape, highlight recent public settlements, and review legal theories connecting DEI-related representations and certifications to potential FCA exposure. Gain practical frameworks for assessing organizational risk, evaluating both current and historical DEI programs, and implementing compliance strategies in response to these shifting legal and regulatory requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Sheila Armstrong
Sheila Armstrong
Photo of Meghan Flinn
Meghan Flinn
Photo of Theodore Kornobis
Theodore Kornobis
Photo of Craig E. Leen
Craig E. Leen
Photo of Leann M. Walsh
Leann M. Walsh
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