Signed, Sealed, Scrutinized: DEI, Certifications, And FCA Risk (Video)

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The program explores the intersection of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives and False Claims Act (FCA) liability, which has quickly become a major compliance concern for employers, especially those in the government contracting space.

The session brings together lawyers from our Labor, Employment and Workplace Safety, White Collar, and Government Contracting practices to discuss the evolving enforcement landscape, highlight recent public settlements, and review legal theories connecting DEI-related representations and certifications to potential FCA exposure. Gain practical frameworks for assessing organizational risk, evaluating both current and historical DEI programs, and implementing compliance strategies in response to these shifting legal and regulatory requirements.