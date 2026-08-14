Expanding Capabilities To Combat Transnational Cyber-Enabled Crime (Trump EO Tracker)

Establishes a federally supervised program within the National Coordination Center authorizing vetted U.S. private-sector companies to conduct cyber surveillance and cyber effects operations against foreign cyber-enabled transnational criminal organizations, subject to Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security oversight and approval.
Additional Documentation
- Trump Executive Order - Expanding Capabilities to Combat Transnational Cyber-Enabled Crime
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