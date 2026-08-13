FinCEN Permanently Ends Beneficial Ownership Reporting For U.S. Businesses: What Business Owners Need To Know

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network has announced a final rule permanently removing beneficial ownership information reporting requirements for U.S. companies and U.S.

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For business owners who have been following the changing requirements of the Corporate Transparency Act (“CTA”), there is now an important—and significant—update.

On August 11, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”) announced a final rule permanently removing beneficial ownership information (“BOI”) reporting requirements for U.S. companies and U.S. persons under the CTA.

FinCEN also announced that it will delete beneficial ownership information previously reported by U.S. persons who are now exempt from the reporting requirements.

For millions of U.S. small business owners, this means the federal BOI reporting obligation that generated considerable uncertainty over the past several years has effectively come to an end.

What Changed?

The CTA originally established federal reporting requirements intended to provide FinCEN with information about the individuals who own or control certain companies.

The reporting framework generally required covered entities to disclose information about their beneficial owners, including identifying information. Since the CTA’s reporting requirements took effect, however, implementation has been subject to litigation, changing deadlines and subsequent regulatory action.

FinCEN’s new final rule makes the current position clear: U.S. companies and U.S. persons are no longer required to report beneficial ownership information to FinCEN under the CTA.

The final rule becomes effective upon publication in the Federal Register.

What Happens to Information Already Submitted?

One of the most important aspects of FinCEN’s announcement concerns businesses and individuals who previously complied with the CTA and submitted BOI reports.

FinCEN has announced that it will delete previously reported information submitted by U.S. persons who are now exempt from the reporting requirements.

Accordingly, U.S. business owners who previously submitted BOI information generally do not need to take action to request deletion based on FinCEN’s announcement. FinCEN has stated that it will remove the information from its BOI database.

Do Any Businesses Still Have to Report?

Yes. The final rule does not eliminate BOI reporting in every circumstance.

Certain foreign entities that qualify as reporting companies will remain subject to BOI reporting requirements. Those entities will continue to be required to report beneficial ownership information concerning foreign individuals.

This distinction is important for businesses with international ownership, foreign entities registered to do business in the United States, and companies operating within more complex domestic and international corporate structures.

Business owners who are unsure whether an entity is considered domestic or foreign for purposes of the final rule should review their specific organizational structure before assuming that the reporting requirements no longer apply.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.