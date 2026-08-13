SBA Publishes Final Rule Removing 8(a) Program’s Rebuttable Presumption Of Social Disadvantage

On August 11, 2026, the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) published a final rule revising how individually owned firms establish social disadvantage for eligibility in the 8(a) Business Development Program (“8(a) BD program”). The rule removes the prior rebuttable presumption of social disadvantage and replaces it with a new evidence-based standard for individually owned applicants.

This final rule is effective as of September 10, 2026, and applies to all pending applications from individually owned applicants as of that date. Current individually owned participants that have already been certified are not required to re-establish social disadvantage under the new standard.

Background on the 8(a) BD Program. In 1953, Congress enacted the Small Business Act, 15 U.S.C. 631 et seq., to “aid, counsel, assist, and protect” small businesses and to help ensure that a “fair proportion” of federal contracting dollars are awarded to small businesses. The Act also establishes a government-wide goal that at least five percent of the total value of federal prime and subcontract awards be made to small disadvantaged businesses each year. Contracts awarded through the 8(a) BD program contribute to that goal. To participate in the 8(a) BD program, a small business must be at least 51% owned by one or more socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, an economically disadvantaged Indian tribe or wholly owned tribal subsidiary, or an economically disadvantaged Native Hawaiian Organization. 15 U.S.C. 637(a)(4)(A).

For individuals, the Act defines “socially disadvantaged individuals” as those who have been subjected to racial or ethnic prejudice or cultural bias because of their identity as members of a group, without regard to their individual qualities. 15 U.S.C. 637(a)(5). SBA’s regulations have also required that the disadvantage result from circumstances beyond the individual’s control. 13 CFR 124.103(a). For years, SBA utilized a “rebuttable presumption” to determine that individuals in certain racial or ethnic groups were socially disadvantaged for purposes of 8(a) BD program eligibility. This enabled individuals to qualify for 8(a) benefits without showing personal harm based on group membership.

Why SBA changed the rule. On July 19, 2023, a federal court enjoined SBA from using the rebuttable presumption described above. See Ultima Servs. Corp. v. United States Dep’t of Agric., 683 F. Supp. 3d 745, 774 (E.D. Tenn. 2023) (“Ultima”). On November 25, 2025, the Department of Justice also advised the Speaker of the House, pursuant to 28 U.S.C. 530D, that it would no longer defend the rebuttable presumption in court.

The proposed rule. On June 11, 2026, SBA published a proposed rule intended to align the 8(a) BD program with constitutional requirements and the law. The proposed rule would remove the rebuttable presumption and set out revised standards for individuals seeking to establish social disadvantage. Importantly, SBA proposed that the changes apply only to small businesses owned and controlled by individuals, and not to entity-owned firms, including firms owned by tribes, Alaska Native Corporations, Native Hawaiian Organizations, or Community Development Corporations.

Current status. SBA finalized the rule on August 11, 2026, adopting much of the proposed framework. The final rule takes effect on September 10, 2026, and applies to all pending applications from individually owned firms as of that date. The rule does not change the eligibility requirements for entity-owned firms.

Key takeaways from the final rule:

The final rule replaces the rebuttable presumption and individualized narrative approach with a new test. An individual may establish social disadvantage by identifying a racial, ethnic, or cultural group to which the individual belongs, showing that the group experienced discrimination or bias, and certifying that the individual suffered material harm as a result.

The new test permits an applicant to demonstrate social disadvantage by showing a government or private entity discriminated against a racial, ethnic, or cultural group of which the applicant was a member or favored a racial, ethnic, or cultural group of which the applicant was not a member. This opens the door to an individual asserting social disadvantage as a result of DEI programs, affirmative action, and the like.

Individually owned firms that are already certified will not be required to re-establish social disadvantage at annual review or otherwise. Thus, social disadvantage remains a one-time determination. However, individually owned firms with pending applications must satisfy the new test once the rule takes effect.

SBA clarified that social disadvantage may be established through any evidence-based showing of racial prejudice, ethnic prejudice, or cultural bias against an identifiable group, provided the individual can demonstrate membership in that group and material harm resulting from the discrimination or bias.

SBA clarified that “material harm” means a loss of access to, or diminished opportunities for, economic advancement. The revised standard allows individuals to self-certify group membership and material harm, subject to penalties for false statements.

Practical implications for clients: