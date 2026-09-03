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CFIUS In 2026: What The 2025 Annual Report Means For Transaction Planning

D Dechert More Contributor Dechert is the law firm that helps business leaders lead. For more than 150 years, we have advised clients on critical issues – from high-stakes litigation to first-in-market transaction structures and complex regulatory matters. Our lawyers in commercial centers worldwide are immersed in the key sectors we serve – financial services, private capital, real estate, life sciences and technology. Dechert delivers unwavering partnership so our clients can achieve unprecedented results.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has released its Annual Report to Congress for 2025, revealing critical data about the Committee's activities and their implications for cross-border transactions. The report provides essential insights for foreign investors and dealmakers navigating the complex landscape of U.S. business acquisitions, highlighting both opportunities and challenges in the current regulatory environment. Understanding these tre