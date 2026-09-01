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1 September 2026

Establishing The United States Space Academy (Trump EO Tracker)

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Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

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Establishes the Presidential Commission on the United States Space Academy and directs it to develop recommendations for creating a NASA-led federal academy to educate and train future space sector leaders...
United States Government, Public Sector
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
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Establishes the Presidential Commission on the United States Space Academy and directs it to develop recommendations for creating a NASA-led federal academy to educate and train future space sector leaders, including astronauts, engineers, operators, civil servants and military personnel.

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