Ready, Set, Report: CARB Releases Resources For 2026 SB 253 Emissions Reporting

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has developed new resources to help companies prepare for the first round of Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reporting under Senate Bill 253 (SB 253). Under CARB’s Initial Regulation1, reporting entities must submit their 2026 Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reports by November 10, 2026, subject to approval of the regulation by the California Office of Administrative Law. We recently wrote about the latest SB 253-related developments.

To simplify first-year reporting and associated fee requirements, CARB has launched a voluntary 2026 Report Intake Platform. In addition to the platform, CARB also has released a document captioned “California Corporate Greenhouse Gas Reporting: Guidance for SB 253 2026 Reporting Submittals”, intended to assist reporting entities prepare and submit inaugural reports under SB 253. CARB has also released a video tutorial providing a guided walkthrough of the voluntary intake platform.



Companies may use the platform to:

Provide CARB with contact information in advance of the reporting deadline.

Submit their Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reports directly.

Use of the platform is not mandatory. Reporting entities may instead submit emissions reports and contact information by email to climatedisclosure@arb.ca.gov.

Why it matters: With the November 10 deadline for reporting approaching, companies subject to SB 253 should be finalizing their Scope 1 and Scope 2 inventories, determining how they intend to submit their reports and confirming internal responsibility for the filing process. CARB’s new resources provide additional clarity on the mechanics of first-year reporting, even as the broader regulatory framework continues to take evolve.

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