The New DOE–DOJ Interagency Agreement: A Meaningful Shift In Civil Rights Enforcement For Educational Institutions

At a Glance

New DOE-DOJ agreement marks a structural shift in how federal civil rights enforcement in education may be carried out.

The substantive law remains the same, but the investigative process may now involve earlier DOJ participation, more formal investigative methods, and a more coordinated enforcement model.

On June 16, 2026, the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) announced a new interagency agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) that changes how federal civil rights complaints and compliance reviews of educational institutions may be evaluated, investigated, and resolved. Although the agreement does not change the substantive laws governing federally funded institutions, it does signal an important shift in how enforcement may unfold in practice.

Historically, DOE’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) was generally viewed as the primary administrative body handling civil rights enforcement in education, often through a compliance-focused process centered on technical assistance, mediation, and voluntary resolution through consent agreements. Under the new partnership agreement, DOE retains leadership and management of its offices, but DOJ’s Civil Rights Division will now be used to evaluate, investigate, and resolve civil rights complaints that had previously been handled solely by DOE’s OCR. In practical terms, that means the day-to-day handling of complaints under federal civil rights laws such as Title IX and Title VI may now involve DOJ’s investigative infrastructure and procedures.

That shift matters because DOJ brings a different institutional focus. As a litigation agency, DOJ uses investigative protocols such as formal data requests and witness interviews designed to build a comprehensive factual record, while OCR has traditionally been associated with administrative document gathering and collaborative policy correction. Further, DOJ has its own priorities, such as recent investigations into antisemitism and issues related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and admissions, which will likely emerge in its enforcement of civil rights at federally-funded educational institutions. The agreement therefore suggests a more formal and potentially more rigorous enforcement environment, even though the underlying civil rights laws remain unchanged.

A More Integrated Enforcement Model

The stated goal of the partnership is to reduce bureaucratic redundancies and improve the efficiency of federal oversight. But for regulated institutions, the operational shift to DOJ may be significant. Resolution may continue to occur through voluntary means, yet with DOJ involved in the evaluation and resolution process, institutions may face a more rigorous approach to how complaints are developed and closed.

At the same time, DOE will continue to provide policy guidance and technical assistance, while DOJ’s role is directed toward strengthening the investigative and enforcement elements of the process. That combination may create a more integrated federal response in which administrative oversight and enforcement strategy are more closely aligned.

Further, this partnership will likely reflect the Trump administration’s de-prioritization on enforcing civil rights laws, at least to the extent they include disparate-impact liability. On April 23, 2025, Trump issued an executive order instructing that federal agencies cease using the disparate impact theory of liability under federal civil rights laws and directed the attorney general to initiate appropriate action to repeal or amend the implementing regulations for Title VI. More recently, on June 9, 2026, DOJ issued an opinion to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) finding that the Commission’s guidelines on disparate impact liability under Title VII are unconstitutional. Considering DOJ’s directive and opinion regarding civil rights enforcement, educational institutions should expect to see DOJ’s position on the disparate impact theory of liability extend into the educational realm.

Implications for Educational Institutions

For K-12 schools, colleges, universities, and school districts, the message is not that compliance expectations have changed, but that institutions should be prepared for a different style of federal engagement. OCR complaints should be approached with the understanding that investigations may involve more robust factual development and a more formal legal process than in the past.

That makes internal preparedness especially important. Institutions should treat this development as a prompt to refine compliance systems and ensure that internal processes are effectively “audit-ready” at all times. Clear documentation, consistent policy application, and prompt internal escalation will be increasingly important to ensure that institutions can respond to complaints efficiently and credibly.

Practical Steps to Take Now

First, institutions should strengthen internal documentation practices. Internal investigation files—whether related to student complaints, disability issues, employee concerns, or Title IX matters—should be comprehensive, objective, and clearly organized. Strong records that clearly memorialize why actions were taken remain one of the best tools for responding to lengthy or invasive investigations.

Second, institutions should audit policy alignment. Key policies on discrimination, DEI, student privacy, and accommodations should be reviewed regularly against current federal guidance and internal practice. Policies that are clearly articulated and consistently applied are less likely to create compliance gaps or draw avoidable scrutiny.

Third, institutions should refine reporting and escalation protocols. If a complaint arises, legal counsel should be engaged early so that the institution is prepared to respond to investigative inquiries in a professional, coordinated, and efficient way, regardless of which agency is taking the lead operationally.

Fourth, institutions should maintain open and professional communication during any inquiry. Even with DOJ playing a larger operational role, DOE continues to retain leadership over OCR, and the stated goal remains the resolution of issues through productive dialogue where possible. A responsive and professional posture remains important.

Bottom Line

The DOE–DOJ interagency agreement marks a structural shift in how federal civil rights enforcement in education may be carried out. The substantive law remains the same, but the investigative process may now involve earlier DOJ participation, more formal investigative methods, and a more coordinated enforcement model. For institutions, the practical response is straightforward: strengthen internal procedures, keep documentation in order, and approach compliance with a higher level of readiness and discipline.