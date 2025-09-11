Travel & Leisure - September 2025 Update

In 2025, labor issues will remain one of the most critical challenges facing the U.S. hotel industry. Although ADRs are inching upward...

In 2025, labor issues will remain one of the most critical challenges facing the U.S. hotel industry. Although ADRs are inching upward and the occupancy is projected to improve slightly from 2024, the industry is operating below pre-pandemic performance levels.1 At the same time, labor supply remains insufficient to meet operational demands. Hotels are projected to employ about 2.17 million people this year, well below the 2.37 million employed in 2019.3 More than 71% of hotels report unfilled positions, and turnover remains alarmingly high, exceeding 70% annually in many frontline roles. Several structural constraints are driving these labor shortages.

Younger workers continue to avoid the industry, citing low wages and limited career stability, even as hospitality wages have risen over the last four years by nearly 30%. Immigration bottlenecks are another key factor in the U.S. Demand for H-2B guest workers has grown 46% since 2018, but despite the Department of Homeland Security authorizing over 64,000 supplemental visas in 2025, demand continues to outpace supply.4,5 Major hotel chains' aggressive expansion is worsening hiring and retention challenges in an already tight labor market. In 2024, travel supported the jobs of 15 million U.S. workers and directly employed 8 million. According to the U.S. Travel Association and American Hotel and Lodging Association, approximately 2.7 million, or one-third, of those workers are immigrants.1,2

To address these challenges, hotel operators are investing in retention and efficiency strategies. These include signing bonuses, expanded mental health benefits, flexible scheduling, and tech-enabled training.6 At the same time, automation is playing a growing role — with mobile check-ins, AI concierges, and robotic room service helping to reduce labor reliance. Employers are placing emphasis on purpose-driven culture, career development opportunities, and operational flexibility within hospitality careers to recruit new talent. Although labor remains a top vulnerability, these shifts reflect a broader rethinking of how the industry attracts, supports, and retains its workforce.

