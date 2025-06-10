Travel & Leisure May 2025 Update

The Big Story

The U.S. hotel industry faces mounting financial pressures as operating costs continue to rise faster than

revenue growth. According to CBRE1 and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)2, insurance premiums have surged by over 15%, with economy and midscale properties seeing even sharper increases. Simultaneously, utilities, property maintenance, and labor expenses have escalated, forcing hoteliers to reconsider pricing strategies and implement tighter cost controls to protect margins in a persistently inflationary environment.

These pressures are compounded by ongoing labor shortages and high wage demands, which strain operations across many hotel segments. Reports suggest that while demand fundamentals are stabilizing, particularly in urban markets, the cost side of the equation remains volatile. Due to construction and financing challenges, margin erosion remains a concern, especially for independent operators and

distressed assets.

From a capital markets perspective, investor sentiment around hospitality real estate is mixed. LightBox3 notes that high interest rates and valuation gaps are slowing deal activity, with some transactions stalling due to mismatched buyer and seller expectations. However, some optimism persists as inflation cools, and RevPAR (revenue per available room) shows signs of growth. Hotel owners and brands increasingly turn to expert advisory services for margin improvement, asset management, and transaction execution to navigate

this complex environment.

Looking ahead, the hotel sector will need to prioritize operational efficiency and financial agility. To remain competitive, technology adoption, dynamic labor models, and cost-planning tools will be essential. The hotel business is undergoing a structural adjustment, as illustrated by ongoing closures, distressed sales, and cautious investment trends4. Resilience will depend on how healthy operators can realign cost structures, manage assets strategically, and adapt to a still-shifting macroeconomic landscape.

The Ankura Advantage

HOTEL EXPERTISE

From multi-billion-dollar franchises to startups seeking seed-capital, we understand and solve for the issues hotels are facing at all stages of the business lifecycle. We partner with our clients to unlock value by automating processes, optimizing technology solutions and bringing visibility into hospitality specific financial metrics fast.

ACCOMPLISHED TEAM

We deliver experienced talent to the table – leaders that have sat in the chairs and experienced issues first-hand in the industry. These operational leaders dig in and get their hands dirty to resolve pressing issues, uncover and fix inefficiencies and bring strategic initiatives to the finish line.

RESILIENT AND LASTING SOLUTIONS

We don't just plug holes...but we don't try to boil the ocean either. Our mandate is to deliver rapid, sustainable, and repeatable improvements to support long-term growth.

PEOPLE FIRST

To succeed, the team needs to be deeply involved in the process. Change management, training, and coaching aren't workstreams; it's our philosophy and the key to sustained improvement.

How We Support Travel & Leisure Clients

Finance Resiliency & Performance Improvement

Increase efficiency and effectiveness of Finance; improve business partnering; drive initiatives across people, process, and technology; automate key processes; decrease cost of finance

Liquidity Management

Improve working capital and liquidity with dynamic financial models and scenario analyses; dive deep into the cash conversion cycle to minimize impacts of seasonality

FP&A

Provide transparency and visibility; deliver insights into performance and leverage advanced analytics to drive decision-making, particularly as hotel/leisure navigates customer price sensitivity in a high inflationary environment. Creation of dashboards to monitor trends and KPIs related to strategy execution.

Transaction & Valuation Support

Structured integration and subject-matter expertise to drive process amidst continued industry consolidation

Margin Optimization

Align pricing with expenses using cost-planning tools; optimize asset and labor management to reduce costs; enhance gross margin through strategic cost-saving initiatives

