Travel & Leisure November Update

The hotel index overperformed the broader NASDAQ market and underperformed the S&P market over the three months ending September 30, 2024, posting a gain of 4.26%.

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.

Hotel Index Performance

Leading Industry Indicators





Sources: 1CoStar September Monthly Hotel Report and 2Ankura Q2 U.S. Economic Overview



Year over Year Change Ending September 30, 2024 (RevPAR, ADR, OCC, CCI, GDP, CCD, AIR)

The Big Story

The hotel industry has undergone rapid growth over the last decade with industry leaders increasing their top line revenues through acquisitions, which has ultimately led to unprecedented brand saturation. With over 17.5 million guestrooms across 187,000 hotels worldwide, the landscape has shifted from limited choices to a highly competitive market featuring over 1,200 hotel brands, including major players like Wyndham Hotel Group and Marriott1.

In this crowded market, hotels must develop unique value propositions to stand out. The saturation presents challenges in brand differentiation and increased operational costs but also offers opportunities for targeting specific market segments, such as wellness hotels or accommodations for digital nomads. To manage brand saturation strategically, hotels need to create unique guest experiences, leverage loyalty programs, and consider consolidating brands2.

Sources: 1New York Times and 2Cloudbeds

Largest Global Brand Owners

Brand Outlook Across The Industry

The future of the hotel industry will require adaptation to changing guest expectations and emphasis on lifestyle-oriented and experiential offerings. Success will depend on hotels' ability to differentiate strategically, segment their target markets effectively, and innovate in response to consumer preferences, technological advancements, and the balance between brand proliferation and market demand1.

Source: 1Cornell Peter and Stephanie Nolan School of Hotel Administration

The Role of Finance in Branding Issues

CFOs and their organizations should be well integrated into marketing budgeting and reporting processes to ensure branding and marketing strategies are bolstering profitability – not detracting from it. Effective branding and marketing strategies are built on the proper application of data analytics and statistical methods in market segmentation and target markets to ensure effective capital allocation and return on branding and marketing initiatives. As hotel companies seek to optimize the number of brands in their portfolios, strong collaboration between the finance and marketing functions will unlock value.

Furthermore, there is an opportunity for strategic brand and industry consolidation to unlock value and capital-intensive resources. There are numerous bands in the marketplace lending themselves to strategic consolidation around similar customers needs and profiles. Organizations can benefit through use of marketing as endeavors to differentiate become counterproductive and duplicative after acquisitions. Brands can be consolidated with better market segmentation analysis (i.e., statistical clustering and customer fit analysis) and consolidation of brands to eliminate the excess customer segments being appealed to.

A complicating factor is that brands are likely being segmented on different factors (various demographics, behavioral, lifestyles, interests, values, and social status), which will lead to push back from stakeholders in the drive towards consolidation of brands and customer segments. The conglomerate that successfully navigates and tackles this human element first will surely derive a competitive advantage in the industry.

