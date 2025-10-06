ARTICLE
6 October 2025

Noh Named Fellow Badass At Project For Empty Space's 15th Annual Badass Art Woman Awards

Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Megan Noh
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Pryor Cashman Partner Megan Noh, Co-Chair of the Art Law Group, was named a Fellow Badass at the 15th annual Badass Art Woman Awards hosted by Project for Empty Space (PES).

This prestigious recognition honors women who have created radically nurturing spaces for artists to thrive, even in challenging times. Megan was nominated by honoree Helen Toomer, Founder of Stoneleaf Retreat and Upstate Art Weekend, and Co-Founder of Art Mamas Alliance.

The event, themed "La Resilience," celebrated leaders who embody radical care in action.

See more about the Badass Art Woman Awards and this year's honorees on the Project for Empty Space website using the link below.

