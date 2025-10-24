U.S. Music Streaming Royalty Calculator

Calculating How Much Creators and Rights Holders Make in the United States

In a world where content is king—and in music, most of that content is streamed— recording artists, writers and other members of the value chain increasingly need access to vital financial information that is crucial to plan and build their careers.

Our Music Streaming Royalty Calculator below draws from our deep market experience and analysis into the data collected from direct source payors to provide accurate, up-to-date and easily accessible streaming revenue information.

We offer this information as a public service. Transparency of information is essential in a data driven world. If you want to do something about the information you see, our attorneys and consultants are ready to help you make a difference in your business ventures.

* Starting with the March 2024 period, Spotify is reporting 98% of subscriptions as "bundles" where only 52% of subscription revenue is attributed to music for purposes of mechanical royalty payments. The amount that "stays with Spotify" reported above is an estimate based on a non-reduced service revenue figure (i.e. our estimate of Spotify service revenue prior to the 48% "bundling" reduction)

Rates are updated monthly and correspond to play-activity of three months prior (i.e. calculations in May reflect the rates applicable to January usage).

