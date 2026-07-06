FDA Approves Viridian’s LUMVOA For Thyroid Eye Disease

On June 26, 2026, Viridian Therapeutics announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved LUMVOA (veligrotug-vvze) for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (“TED”), regardless of disease activity or duration. LUMVOA is Viridian’s first FDA-approved medicine and its first commercial product.

TED is a rare autoimmune disease characterized by inflammation and tissue remodeling around and behind the eyes, which can lead to proptosis, diplopia, pain, and vision impairment. LUMVOA is a full antagonist of the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (“IGF-1R”) and is administered over 12 weeks through five intravenous infusions, with one infusion given every three weeks.

According to Viridian, LUMVOA is the first approved treatment for TED with labeling that includes data from both active and chronic TED populations. The FDA granted approval under Priority Review based on data from the pivotal Phase 3 THRIVE and THRIVE-2 clinical trials, which evaluated LUMVOA in active and chronic TED, respectively. Both trials met their primary and secondary endpoints.

Viridian plans to launch LUMVOA immediately, supported by ViridianCares, a patient support program that offers insurance coverage support, benefits verification, and financial assistance to eligible patients.

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