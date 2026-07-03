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3 July 2026

ICCS And NURA Will Host Three-Part Webinar Series On The Future Of SAFE Sunscreens: Assessment Without Animal Testing

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Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
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The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and the International Collaboration on Cosmetics Safety are launching a webinar series to address the complex regulatory landscape surrounding sunscreen testing and development. With conflicting requirements between countries—some mandating animal-free testing while others still require it—the initiative seeks to identify practical, animal-free assessment methods that improve predictivity for UV-filter safety evaluation.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
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The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) New Approach Methodology (NAM) Use for Regulatory Application (NURA), in partnership with the International Collaboration on Cosmetics Safety (ICCS), will present a webinar series aiming to identify practical solutions for ultraviolet (UV)-filter development and testing that improve predictivity while providing animal-free assessments of sunscreens. According to NURA, sunscreen assessment has been complicated by diverse and sometimes conflicting data requirements among regulatory authorities. In many countries, product developers are mandated to avoid animal testing whenever possible while other countries continue to require it. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) categorizes sunscreens as over-the-counter (OTC) drugs rather than cosmetics. This means sunscreens sold in the United States are subject to the same testing requirements as OTC pharmaceuticals, limiting access to the UV-filter innovation found internationally. Under the 2025 Supporting Accessible, Flexible, and Effective (SAFE) Sunscreen Standards Act, Congress directed FDA to modernize sunscreen assessment, aligning perfectly with FDA-wide efforts to replace animal testing with NAMs. The sessions will include:

  • Session 3: Policy and the Regulatory Path Forward for Sunscreen Safety, date to be determined (registration will open once there is a final date), 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (EDT).

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Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
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Carla Hutton
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