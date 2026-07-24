FDA Continues Its Food Dye Cleanup

On July 22, 2026, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced two additional steps in its ongoing effort to phase out petroleum-based color additives from the U.S. food supply. Specifically, the agency issued a final order revoking the authorization for Orange B and proposed revoking the authorization for Citrus Red No. 2, both on the basis that their approved uses have been abandoned by industry. As discussed in our prior posts, FDA announced last year that it would work with industry to eliminate petroleum-based synthetic dyes by the end of 2026, and Congress has since joined the conversation with legislation targeting several commonly used food dyes.

Although neither action is expected to have a significant immediate impact on most food manufacturers, the announcement serves as another reminder that FDA continues to closely examine color additives and other food ingredients. Food and beverage companies should expect continued agency attention to synthetic dyes, color additive authorizations and related food chemical policy initiatives as FDA advances its broader regulatory agenda.