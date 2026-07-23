Nevada’s Proposed New Regulations: What Pharmacies Need To Know

Nevada pharmacies, physicians, healthcare facilities and other practitioners engaged in pharmaceutical compounding should closely monitor a significant regulatory proposal issued by the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy.

With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.

Article Insights

Dae Lee’s articles from Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC are most popular: in United States

with readers working within the Healthcare industries Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC are most popular: within Finance and Banking, Government, Public Sector and Environment topic(s)

Nevada pharmacies, physicians, healthcare facilities and other practitioners engaged in pharmaceutical compounding should closely monitor a significant regulatory proposal issued by the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy. On June 30, 2026, the Board published proposed amendments to Chapter 639 of the Nevada Administrative Code (NAC) that would substantially revise the regulatory framework governing both sterile and nonsterile compounding throughout the state. If adopted, these amendments will affect who may perform compounding, establish new registration and authorization requirements and impose additional operational responsibilities on pharmacies and practitioners.



Although Nevada has long regulated pharmacy compounding, the proposed regulations represent a notable expansion of oversight and regulatory accountability. The proposal reflects a nationwide trend toward strengthening state regulation of compounded medications following increased federal scrutiny, evolving USP standards and heightened concerns regarding patient safety and quality assurance.



For pharmacies currently engaged in sterile or nonsterile compounding or those considering expanding their compounding services, now is the time to evaluate existing operations and prepare for potential regulatory changes.

Why Nevada Is Updating Its Compounding Regulations

Over the past decade, pharmacy compounding has received increasing attention from both federal and state regulators. High-profile enforcement actions, evolving United States Pharmacopeia (USP) standards and growing patient demand for customized medications have led many states to modernize their pharmacy regulations.

Nevada’s proposed rule appears designed to accomplish several objectives:

Establish clearer regulatory authority over compounding activities.

Create a formal approval process before compounding activities may begin.

Ensure practitioners who compound medications operate under standards comparable to licensed pharmacies.

Promote greater consistency, accountability and patient safety throughout the compounding process.

Rather than relying solely on existing pharmacy licensure, the proposal would require affirmative authorization before pharmacies or practitioners may engage in compounding activities. This represents one of the most significant practical changes contained in the proposal.

Board Authorization Would Become Mandatory

Perhaps the most important feature of the proposed regulation is the requirement that pharmacies obtain specific authorization from the Nevada Board of Pharmacy before engaging in either sterile or nonsterile compounding.

Under the proposal, simply holding a pharmacy license would no longer be sufficient to perform compounding services. Instead, pharmacies would need express Board approval before compounding medications.

This change has several important implications.

First, pharmacies currently providing compounded medications should determine whether they would need additional authorization if the regulation becomes effective.

Second, organizations planning to add compounding services should account for the additional regulatory approval process during operational planning.

Finally, pharmacies should recognize that performing compounding activities without the required Board authorization could expose the licensee to disciplinary action or other regulatory consequences.

Moving toward an affirmative authorization model gives the Board greater oversight over which facilities perform compounding and allows regulators to verify that appropriate standards are met before operations begin.

New Registration Requirements for Practitioners

The proposed regulation also introduces a new registration process for practitioners who engage in compounding. Under the proposal, practitioners wishing to compound medications would be required to obtain a certificate of registration from the Nevada Board of Pharmacy. Importantly, the proposal does not contemplate a single statewide registration applicable to every location. Instead, separate applications would be required for each practice site where compounding occurs, including:

Traditional practice locations;

Telepharmacy locations;

Remote consultation sites; and

Satellite facilities.

This site-specific approach reflects the Board’s interest in evaluating each compounding location individually and ensuring that each facility satisfies applicable regulatory requirements. Healthcare organizations operating multiple locations should begin identifying every site where compounding activities occur so they can assess the potential administrative burden associated with multiple applications and ongoing compliance obligations.

Practitioners Would Be Held to Pharmacy-Level Standards

Another noteworthy aspect of the proposal is its effort to establish consistent operational standards regardless of whether compounding is performed by a pharmacy or an authorized practitioner. The proposed regulation provides that authorized practitioners performing compounding must comply with the same operational standards applicable to licensed pharmacies.

Likewise, dispensing technicians involved in compounding would be treated as pharmaceutical technicians for regulatory purposes, promoting greater consistency regarding training, supervision, competency, and patient safety expectations. This provision reflects a broader regulatory philosophy that patient safety should depend upon the quality of the compounding process, not upon the type of healthcare professional or facility performing the work.

Organizations that currently utilize medical assistants, dispensing personnel, or other staff members during compounding activities should carefully review staffing models to ensure compliance if the regulation becomes effective.

Operational and Compliance Considerations

If adopted, the proposed regulation will require many pharmacies and healthcare providers to revisit existing compliance programs. Organizations should consider evaluating several operational areas, including:

Licensing and Authorization. Determine whether current pharmacy operations include sterile or nonsterile compounding and whether additional Board authorization would be required.

Determine whether current pharmacy operations include sterile or nonsterile compounding and whether additional Board authorization would be required. Facility Inventory. Identify every physical location where compounding activities occur. Multi-site organizations may need multiple registrations depending upon how operations are structured.

every physical location where compounding activities occur. Multi-site organizations may need multiple registrations depending upon how operations are structured. Policies and Procedures . Review standard operating procedures governing compounding, quality assurance, environmental monitoring, personnel qualifications, documentation, and recordkeeping.

. Review standard operating procedures governing compounding, quality assurance, environmental monitoring, personnel qualifications, documentation, and recordkeeping. Staff Training . Ensure pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, practitioners, and support personnel understand any new regulatory requirements before implementation.

. Ensure pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, practitioners, and support personnel understand any new regulatory requirements before implementation. Regulatory Monitoring. Continue monitoring the rulemaking process for revisions that may occur before final adoption.

Organizations that proactively address these issues will likely experience a smoother transition should the proposed regulation become effective.

The Proposal Reflects a National Regulatory Trend

Nevada is not alone in strengthening oversight of pharmaceutical compounding. Across the country, state boards of pharmacy continue updating regulations to reflect evolving USP standards, increased federal enforcement activity, and growing expectations regarding quality assurance and patient safety. Regulators increasingly expect pharmacies and practitioners to maintain robust compliance programs that include documented policies, ongoing employee training, quality management systems, and periodic internal audits. For organizations operating in multiple states, these developments further underscore the importance of maintaining standardized compliance practices across jurisdictions while remaining attentive to state-specific requirements.

What Pharmacies Should Do Now

Although the proposal has not yet been finalized, pharmacies and practitioners should not wait until final adoption before beginning preparations. Practical steps include:

Determine whether your organization currently performs sterile or nonsterile compounding.

Identify every practice location that may require separate Board authorization or registration.

Review internal policies governing compounding operations.

Evaluate staff qualifications and training programs.

Monitor future Board announcements regarding revisions, implementation timelines, and effective dates.

Consult experienced pharmacy regulatory counsel regarding any operational changes that may be necessary.

Early preparation often minimizes operational disruption and allows organizations to address compliance gaps before new regulations become enforceable.

Looking Ahead

The Nevada Board of Pharmacy’s proposed amendments to Chapter 639 represent one of the state’s most significant compounding regulatory updates in recent years. By requiring Board authorization for compounding activities, establishing new registration requirements for practitioners, and applying consistent operational standards across pharmacies and practitioners alike, the proposal signals a continued emphasis on patient safety, regulatory accountability, and standardized pharmacy practice.

While the rulemaking process remains ongoing, pharmacies should use this opportunity to evaluate existing operations, strengthen compliance programs, and prepare for potential implementation. Organizations that remain proactive, invest in compliance infrastructure, and stay informed throughout the rulemaking process will be better positioned to adapt successfully while continuing to provide high-quality compounded medications to patients across Nevada.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.