Part 1 – Federal Contractors: Prepare For The Next Wave Of Audits

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EO 14398 and FAR 52.222-90 Signal a Major Shift in Federal Enforcement

The federal contractor compliance landscape is undergoing one of its most significant transformations in decades.

For years, contractors largely associated compliance oversight with affirmative action plans, OFCCP desk audits, and technical reporting obligations. Today, however, the federal government appears to be expanding its enforcement focus far beyond traditional affirmative action compliance.

With the implementation of Executive Order 14398 and FAR Clause 52.222-90, federal agencies are signaling a broader strategy centered on anti-discrimination enforcement, merit-based employment systems, procurement compliance, and potential False Claims Act exposure.

For many contractors, the message is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore: Employment compliance is no longer just an HR issue. It is becoming a business risk issue.

A NEW ERA OF ENFORCEMENT

The new enforcement framework extends beyond the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) and may now involve:

Contracting agencies

The Department of Justice (DOJ)

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)

Procurement officials

Inspectors General

Whistleblower litigation under the False Claims Act (FCA)

This shift matters because FAR 52.222-90 expressly treats compliance as “material” to federal payment decisions, language that may significantly increase exposure for contractors whose certifications are later challenged.

In practical terms, employment practices are becoming procurement-sensitive compliance matters.

WHAT THE GOVERNMENT APPEARS TO BE TARGETING

Contrary to public confusion, the new FAR framework does not broadly prohibit all diversity or inclusion efforts.

Rather, the primary concern appears to focus on employment actions involving:

Race- or sex-based preferences

Quotas

Exclusive participation opportunities

Demographic-based decision-making

Compensation incentives tied to protected categories

At the same time, federal anti-discrimination obligations remain fully enforceable.

Title VII still applies

Section 503 still applies.

VEVRAA still applies.

State anti-discrimination laws still apply.

This creates a challenging balancing act for contractors: Prevent discrimination while avoiding employment systems that could be interpreted as preference-based.

THE AUDIT ENVIRONMENT IS EXPANDING

Contractors should expect greater scrutiny involving:

Hiring systems

Promotion criteria

Leadership programs

Internship and mentorship initiatives

DEI training materials

Internal communications

Workforce analytics

Supplier diversity initiatives

Complaint investigations

Selection documentation

The new environment increasingly focuses on whether organizations can demonstrate:

Objective employment systems

employment systems Legitimate business justifications

business justifications Consistent decision-making

decision-making Merit-based employment practices

For many employers, “audit readiness” is quickly becoming a strategic necessity rather than a reactive exercise.

THE RISE OF MERIT-BASED COMPLIANCE

Many contractors are now reevaluating their employment systems through a simple but important question:

Can the organization demonstrate that employment decisions are based on qualifications, performance, business necessity, and objective standards?

That question is driving increased review of:

Recruiting language

Leadership program eligibility

Promotion standards

Compensation systems

Manager guidance

DEI initiatives

Documentation practices

Increasingly, organizations are shifting toward:

Neutral eligibility criteria

Objective selection standards

Business-necessity-based decisions

Consistent documentation protocols

Audit-ready compliance systems

In many respects, the conversation is moving away from demographic outcomes and toward defensible employment systems.

SUPPLY CHAIN RISKS ARE ALSO GROWING

The compliance obligations do not stop with prime contractors. FAR 52.222-90 flows down to subcontractors, potentially creating expanded oversight responsibilities throughout federal contracting supply chains. Prime contractors may increasingly face pressure to:

Monitor subcontractor compliance

Address reasonably knowable violations

Respond to agency concerns regarding subcontractor practices

This may substantially broaden compliance obligations across entire contractor ecosystems.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Federal contractors should not dismiss EO 14398 as merely another political development. The FAR implementation framework suggests a broader structural shift in how employment compliance may be enforced moving forward. Organizations that proactively modernize policies, strengthen documentation, validate employment systems, and prepare for increased scrutiny will likely be in a significantly stronger position during the next wave of audits and investigations. The enforcement model may be evolving. But the expectation that contractors maintain fair, merit-based, and nondiscriminatory employment systems is becoming more scrutinized than ever.