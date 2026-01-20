ARTICLE
20 January 2026

Holland & Knight Defense Situation Report: December 2025

HK
Holland & Knight

Contributor

Holland & Knight logo
Holland & Knight is a global law firm with nearly 2,000 lawyers in offices throughout the world. Our attorneys provide representation in litigation, business, real estate, healthcare and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with access to attorneys throughout the firm, regardless of location.
Explore Firm Details
Welcome to Holland & Knight's monthly defense news update. We are pleased to bring you the latest in defense policy, regulatory updates and other significant developments.
United States Government, Public Sector
Misha Lehrer,Daniel Sennott, and Bella A. Linden
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Misha Lehrer’s articles from Holland & Knight are most popular:
  • within Government and Public Sector topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence and Construction & Engineering industries
Holland & Knight are most popular:
  • within Strategy topic(s)

Welcome to Holland & Knight's monthly defense news update. We are pleased to bring you the latest in defense policy, regulatory updates and other significant developments. If you would like additional information on anything in this report, please reach out to the authors or members of Holland & Knight's National Security & Defense Industry Sector Group.

Legislative Updates

  • NDAA Updates
  • Appropriations Updates
  • Senate Confirmations and Nominations

Executive and Departmental Updates

  • White House Releases National Security Strategy
  • Secretary Hegseth Previews Forthcoming National Defense Strategy
  • New Navy Battleship Announced
  • First Round of FY 2026 APFIT Projects Surpass $1 Billion in Procurement Funding

Read the full report >>

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Misha Lehrer
Misha Lehrer
Photo of Daniel Sennott
Daniel Sennott
Photo of Bella A. Linden
Bella A. Linden
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More