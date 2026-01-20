Holland & Knight Defense Situation Report: December 2025

Misha Lehrer’s articles from Holland & Knight are most popular:
- within Government and Public Sector topic(s)
- in United States
- with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence and Construction & Engineering industries
Holland & Knight are most popular:
- within Strategy topic(s)
Welcome to Holland & Knight's monthly defense news update. We are pleased to bring you the latest in defense policy, regulatory updates and other significant developments. If you would like additional information on anything in this report, please reach out to the authors or members of Holland & Knight's National Security & Defense Industry Sector Group.
Legislative Updates
- NDAA Updates
- Appropriations Updates
- Senate Confirmations and Nominations
Executive and Departmental Updates
- White House Releases National Security Strategy
- Secretary Hegseth Previews Forthcoming National Defense Strategy
- New Navy Battleship Announced
- First Round of FY 2026 APFIT Projects Surpass $1 Billion in Procurement Funding
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]