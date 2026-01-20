ARTICLE
20 January 2026

CA AG Passes On Governor Bid, AR AG Names AI Advisor

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.

Explore Firm Details
California AG Rob Bonta announced that he will not run for governor in the 2026 election and will instead seek reelection as AG. Bonta, a Democrat, said that his decision reflects...
United States Arkansas California Government, Public Sector
Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor’s articles from Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • within Government and Public Sector topic(s)
  • in United States
Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property, Immigration and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Insurance and Retail & Leisure industries

Source: The State AG Report

State: Arkansas, California

Area of Law: AG Buzz, Elections

Sign up for our updates on the latest news on AGs and AG elections.

  • California AG Rob Bonta announced that he will not run for governor in the 2026 election and will instead seek reelection as AG. Bonta, a Democrat, said that his decision reflects a desire to continue leading legal fights on behalf of Californians.
  • Arkansas AG Tim Griffin announced that Deputy General Counsel Kevin B. Lee will assume an additional role as Senior Advisor for AI. In this position, Lee will advise the AG's Office on the expanding role and impact of AI in the practice of law, public safety, and consumer protection.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More