CA AG Passes On Governor Bid, AR AG Names AI Advisor

- within Government and Public Sector topic(s)
- in United States
- within Intellectual Property, Immigration and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
- with readers working within the Insurance and Retail & Leisure industries
Source: The State AG Report
State: Arkansas, California
Area of Law: AG Buzz, Elections
Sign up for our updates on the latest news on AGs and AG elections.
- California AG Rob Bonta announced that he will not run for governor in the 2026 election and will instead seek reelection as AG. Bonta, a Democrat, said that his decision reflects a desire to continue leading legal fights on behalf of Californians.
- Arkansas AG Tim Griffin announced that Deputy General Counsel Kevin B. Lee will assume an additional role as Senior Advisor for AI. In this position, Lee will advise the AG's Office on the expanding role and impact of AI in the practice of law, public safety, and consumer protection.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.