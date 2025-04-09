ARTICLE
9 April 2025

Combating Unfair Practices In The Live Entertainment Market (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Contributor

Requires the Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to ensure that competition laws are appropriately enforced in the concert and entertainment industry...
United States Government, Public Sector
Requires the Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to ensure that competition laws are appropriately enforced in the concert and entertainment industry when venues, ticketing agencies, or a combination are acting to the detriment of artists and fans. The FTC must rigorously enforce the Better Online Ticket Sales Act, 15 U.S.C. 45c and collaborate with State consumer protection officers. Within 180 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of the Treasury, Attorney General, and Chairman of the FTC shall jointly submit a report to the Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget describing the actions they have taken and recommendations.

