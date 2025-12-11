ARTICLE
11 December 2025

New Candidates Launch Campaigns In AZ And NY AG Races

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.

Explore Firm Details
Greg Roeberg has announced plans to run for Arizona AG and will seek the Republican nomination in the 2026 primary. Roeberg describes himself as having served as a campaign attorney for President Donald Trump.
United States Arizona New York Government, Public Sector
Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor’s articles from Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • within Immigration and Tax topic(s)
  • Greg Roeberg has announced plans to run for Arizona AG and will seek the Republican nomination in the 2026 primary. Roeberg describes himself as having served as a campaign attorney for President Donald Trump.
  • Khurram Dara, a crypto lawyer, has announced plans to seek the Republican nomination in the New York AG race. Incumbent AG Letitia James, a Democrat, has stated that she will seek reelection.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More