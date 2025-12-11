New Candidates Launch Campaigns In AZ And NY AG Races

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.
Greg Roeberg has announced plans to run for Arizona AG and will seek the Republican nomination in the 2026 primary. Roeberg describes himself as having served as a campaign attorney for President Donald Trump.
Khurram Dara, a crypto lawyer, has announced plans to seek the Republican
nomination in the New York AG race. Incumbent AG Letitia James, a
Democrat, has stated that she will seek reelection.
