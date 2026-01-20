USCIS Changes H-1B Lottery To Wage-Based Selection

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a major change to the H-1B cap selection process. Under a final rule issued on December 29, 2025, USCIS will replace the long-standing random H-1B lottery with a wage-weighted selection system that favors higher-paid and more complex positions.

The rule is scheduled to take effect on February 27, 2026, just ahead of the fiscal year 2027 H-1B cap registration season, unless delayed by legal challenges. If implemented, USCIS is expected to release additional guidance explaining how employers must submit registrations under the revised process.

This change marks one of the most significant reforms to the H-1B program in recent years. Up until 2025, all registrations were treated equally once the annual cap was reached. Under the new system, selection odds will be tied to wage levels based on the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics data. All H-1B registrations will still be placed into a single selection pool, but registrations tied to higher wage levels will receive multiple entries into that pool, increasing their likelihood of selection. Lower wage levels will receive fewer entries, making selection less likely but not impossible.

H-1B wage levels are not determined solely by salary. Each wage level reflects the complexity of the job, the level of responsibility involved, and the education and experience required. Entry-level positions involving routine duties and close supervision are generally classified at the lowest wage level, while positions requiring independent judgment, advanced skills, and significant responsibility fall into higher wage levels. The highest wage level is reserved for roles that involve expert knowledge, strategic decision-making, and substantial leadership or technical authority.

USCIS is expected to closely scrutinize selected petitions to ensure that the wage level claimed during registration is supported by the job duties and salary offered in the petition. Any discrepancies between the registration and the petition may result in requests for evidence, denials, or enforcement action.

With the elimination of the purely random lottery, employers should begin preparing early by carefully evaluating job descriptions, wage levels, and overall H-1B strategy. Accurate classification and thoughtful planning will be essential under this new wage-based selection system.

