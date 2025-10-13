North Dakota Launches State's First Stablecoin

On October 8, the payment processor and North Dakota's only state-owned bank announced the "Roughrider Coin," the state's first stablecoin. The initiative will make Roughrider Coin available to North Dakota banks and credit unions in 2026 as part of the state's effort to modernize interbank and merchant payments.

According to the announcement, the Roughrider Coin is designed to facilitate bank-to-bank transactions, support merchant payments, and expand cross-border transfer capabilities within a compliant, dollar-backed structure. Key features of Roughrider Coin include:

Dollar-backed reserves . Each coin will be fully collateralized by U.S. dollar reserves held by the state bank, supporting redemption at par and convertibility.

. Each coin will be fully collateralized by U.S. dollar reserves held by the state bank, supporting redemption at par and convertibility. Interoperable payment rails . The coin will operate on a digital asset network designed to connect financial institutions and merchants and to interoperate with other permitted stablecoins.

. The coin will operate on a digital asset network designed to connect financial institutions and merchants and to interoperate with other permitted stablecoins. Institution-only rollout . Initial access will be limited to North Dakota banks and credit unions, focusing on wholesale and interbank activity rather than retail consumer use.

. Initial access will be limited to North Dakota banks and credit unions, focusing on wholesale and interbank activity rather than retail consumer use. Alignment with federal standards . The structure for oversight of the Roughrider Coin reflects principles consistent with the GENIUS Act, including reserve transparency, operational soundness, and supervision of permitted issuers.

. The structure for oversight of the Roughrider Coin reflects principles consistent with the GENIUS Act, including reserve transparency, operational soundness, and supervision of permitted issuers. Support for state economic objectives. The Bank of North Dakota has positioned the initiative as part of its long-standing mission to promote agriculture, commerce, and industry in the state through financial innovation.

Relatedly, Wyoming's recent issuance of the Wyoming Stable Token (FRNT) (previously discussed here), serves as an important precursor to North Dakota's launch of Roughrider Coin. Unlike Wyoming's commission-administered model, the Roughrider Coin initiative will be implemented via North Dakota's state-owned and operated bank, offering a contained environment to pilot blockchain-based interbank settlement for stablecoin payments and evaluate operational, legal, and compliance implications in a lower-risk setting. Roughrider Coin also differs from Wyoming's FRNT stablecoin in that its initial use case focuses on facilitating interbank transactions and will not be available for consumer retail use at launch.

Putting It Into Practice: The launch Roughrider Coin follows the recent federal framework established under the GENIUS Act (previously discussed here), which authorized state-certified stablecoin issuers under a dual federal-state oversight framework. Other states will likely look to the North Dakota and Wyoming models as a way to strengthen local banking infrastructure and test state-level participation in regulated digital payments. As the push to weave stablecoin technology into traditional banking systems gains momentum, financial institutions should continue to monitor this space and evaluate how state issued stablecoins may fit within rapidly evolving federal and state payment stablecoin compliance frameworks.

