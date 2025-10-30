Artificial Intelligence Deployed Policies To Forge An AI-Powered Economic Edge - Buchanan Panel At AI Horizons Conference (Podcast)

Why Western Pennsylvania? Why Now?

The Perfect Combination: Our region is experiencing significant advancements in AI initiatives, with various incubation exercises underway. These efforts are supported by the availability of essential natural resources, infrastructure, and strategic locations necessary for the establishment of data centers, which are crucial for meeting the increasing computational demands of AI.

Prestigious Academic Institutions: Our region is home to a wealth of talent stemming from our highly regarded academic institutions. They are at the forefront of AI research and development, and our universities and training centers produce highly skilled, diverse talent.

Resources & Infrastructure: Data centers require substantial energy resources, and the region is well-equipped with rich feedstock, grid capacity, and transmission lines. This infrastructure is complemented by strategic sites that can accommodate the growing needs of the AI industry. We have what it takes to position the region for AI infrastructure growth.

Skilled Workforce: Our world-class labor force is primed for supporting infrastructure development and operation. The region boasts a highly skilled labor force capable of constructing vital infrastructure assets such as data centers and energy pipelines. This workforce not only contributes to the building of these facilities but also possesses the expertise necessary to operate them once they are established.

Challenges & Solutions

Importance of Public Policy: Collaboration among innovators, energy producers, investors, and skilled labor is crucial for the successful implementation of AI initiatives. A robust public policy framework is essential to maximize the benefits of this collaboration and ensure a balanced approach to energy production and environmental impact as well as to attract investors.

Permitting & Regulatory Efficiency: Streamlining local and state permitting processes is critical to stay competitive and support the anticipated growth of data centers across Pennsylvania.

Workforce Development: The development of data centers and AI facilities requires not only initial construction but also ongoing maintenance handled by a skilled workforce. The interconnectedness of educational institutions and workforce development initiatives will be key to creating a robust pipeline of skilled labor.

Featured Speakers:

Rich Fitzgerald, Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission Executive Director

Devlin Robinson (R), Pennsylvania Senator

Jay Costa (D), Pennsylvania Senate Minority Leader

Randy Vulakovich, Buchanan Pennsylvania Government Relations Chair

