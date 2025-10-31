The Data Stream – Episode 3 With Melinda McLellan (Podcast)

Recognized as one of the top firms for client service, BakerHostetler is a leading national law firm that helps clients around the world address their most complex and critical business and regulatory issues. With five core national practice groups — Business, Labor and Employment, Intellectual Property, Litigation, and Tax — the firm has more than 970 lawyers located in 14 offices coast to coast. BakerHostetler is widely regarded as having one of the country’s top 10 tax practices, a nationally recognized litigation practice, an award-winning data privacy practice and an industry-leading business practice. The firm is also recognized internationally for its groundbreaking work recovering more than $13 billion in the Madoff Recovery Initiative, representing the SIPA Trustee for the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. Visit bakerlaw.com
with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy industries
The Data Stream podcast dives deep into the fast-moving currents
of data, technology, and the law. Presented by BakerHostetler's
Digital Assets and Data Management (DADM) Practice Group and hosted
by Partners David Sherman and Nichole Sterling, this series
explores how companies navigate the complex lifecycle of
data—from privacy and cybersecurity to advertising, AI and
other emerging technologies. Each episode offers clear insights and
practical tips from guests across DADM. Episode 3 features Melinda
McLellan, co-lead of the Privacy Governance and Technology
Transactions team, discussing TCPA issues companies need to be
thinking about.