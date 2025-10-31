The Data Stream – Episode 3 With Melinda McLellan (Podcast)

Episode 3 features Melinda McLellan, co-lead of the Privacy Governance and Technology Transactions team, discussing TCPA issues companies need to be thinking about.

The Data Stream podcast dives deep into the fast-moving currents of data, technology, and the law. Presented by BakerHostetler's Digital Assets and Data Management (DADM) Practice Group and hosted by Partners David Sherman and Nichole Sterling, this series explores how companies navigate the complex lifecycle of data—from privacy and cybersecurity to advertising, AI and other emerging technologies. Each episode offers clear insights and practical tips from guests across DADM. Episode 3 features Melinda McLellan, co-lead of the Privacy Governance and Technology Transactions team, discussing TCPA issues companies need to be thinking about.

