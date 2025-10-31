ARTICLE
31 October 2025

The Career On-ramp: Under Construction Or Permanently Closed? (Podcast)

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

As some businesses prioritize AI investment over graduate programs and hiring, a crucial question emerges: where will the next generation of leaders come from?
United States Technology
John Frehse and Cady Finley
John Frehse’s articles from Ankura Consulting Group LLC are most popular:
  • within Technology topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations industries
Ankura Consulting Group LLC are most popular:
  • within Insurance, Wealth Management and Tax topic(s)

In this timely episode of The Impact Exchange, host John Frehse sits down with recent graduate and Ankura colleague Cady Finley to unpack the essential role of human connections and advanced skills in career growth. They discuss college lessons, the power of real-world experience, and the opportunities for individuals and businesses to leverage AI for meaningful impact - an approach Cady practices every day in her role.

In an era where AI is transforming the workforce, nurturing the next generation of leaders has never been more essential.

Listen now to discover why investing in talent today is an investment in the future of business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John Frehse
John Frehse
Person photo placeholder
Cady Finley
