The Career On-ramp: Under Construction Or Permanently Closed? (Podcast)

As some businesses prioritize AI investment over graduate programs and hiring, a crucial question emerges: where will the next generation of leaders come from?

In this timely episode of The Impact Exchange, host John Frehse sits down with recent graduate and Ankura colleague Cady Finley to unpack the essential role of human connections and advanced skills in career growth. They discuss college lessons, the power of real-world experience, and the opportunities for individuals and businesses to leverage AI for meaningful impact - an approach Cady practices every day in her role.

In an era where AI is transforming the workforce, nurturing the next generation of leaders has never been more essential.

Listen now to discover why investing in talent today is an investment in the future of business.

