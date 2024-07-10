On July 8, 2024, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) published a final rule mandating the registration of nonbank financial entities' public orders related to consumer protection violations. The CFPB describes this rule as an attempt to enhance regulatory oversight and prevent repeat offenses by these entities.

The CFPB's new rule actually represents a significant expansion of its regulatory reach, aiming to increase the CFPB's power over fintechs and other nonbank financial entities. It introduces new challenges and risks, including:

Increased Regulatory Scrutiny : Nonbank financial entities will face heightened oversight and new reporting requirements.

Key Provisions

Mandatory Registration : Nonbank financial firms must register any federal, state, or local agency orders related to consumer financial products and services with the CFPB. This initiative aims to improve the CFPB's visibility into nonbank activities and track compliance with consumer protection laws.

Implications for Nonbank Financial Entities

Increased Regulatory Burden : Entities that previously did not consider the CFPB their primary regulator must now develop procedures to comply with this new reporting requirement. This shift significantly increases the regulatory burden on fintechs and other nonbank financial firms.

Strategic Considerations

Review and Prepare : Nonbank entities should review existing orders to determine the need for registration and prepare the necessary documentation to comply with the new rule.

For more detailed information, read the CFPB's executive summary here.

