What Is Changing For Child Support In January Of 2026?

House Bill 1014 will take effect on January 1, 2026. This bill aims to reform child support calculations, which were last updated in 2019, and to make payments more equitable for individuals on both sides of the economic spectrum.

Increased Monthly Income

Starting January 1, 2026, the new guidelines have raised the combined monthly net income limit from $12,000 to $50,000. This adjustment aims to enhance predictability and consistency in court-ordered child support payments. Previously, when parents had a combined income significantly exceeding $12,000, courts had to estimate child support increases. However, the new worksheets provide concrete figures to determine the support amounts. Parents should be aware that if their combined income exceeds $12,000 per month, transfer payments are likely to increase across the board.

Other Changes

Another change, effective January 2026, raises the self-support reserve to 180% of the federal poverty guidelines. The practical effectiveness of this change means that a parent's basic support obligation cannot reduce their income below the self-support reserve.

Further, this update allows parents to deduct mandatory state insurance premiums, offers potential discounts to parents in court-ordered treatment, and removes educational expenses from the child support worksheets.

Should I Seek to Modify My Child Support?

The recent updates to the Child Support Worksheets offer an important chance for all involved parties to carefully examine how these changes could influence their child support obligations. If you are the parent responsible for making support payments, it would be wise to seek guidance from a qualified attorney who can clarify how these adjustments may directly impact your situation. Armed with this knowledge, you may be able to sidestep potentially contentious court battles and foster a more constructive and amicable agreement between co-parents.

The Lawyers at Beresford Booth Are Worth Your Time

When choosing a lawyer, consider these factors and take the time to interview multiple candidates. Ask about their experience, fees, and approach to cases. Ask the best way to communicate with them. Trust your instincts and choose a lawyer who you feel both comfortable with and confident in.

Serving Washington Since 1946

Beresford Booth lawyers are experienced, dedicated professionals, prepared to answer your questions and guide you through the process based on your needs and goals. As a result of our experience, we provide you practical advice and set reasonable expectations for the process. Together, we develop and implement a case strategy based on your goals. Beresford Booth is a Primerus law firm. Primerus is an international society of top-rated independent law firms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.