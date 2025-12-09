Jennifer Brandt Discusses A Child Starvation Case On Court TV's Opening Statements (Video)

Jennifer Brandt was a guest on Court TV's Opening Statements to discuss the case of a 14-year-old who was allegedly starved by her family members.

Jennifer Brandt was a guest on Court TV's Opening Statements to discuss the case of a 14-year-old who was allegedly starved by her family members. Jennifer shares her opinion of the most shocking aspect of this case, reviews the text messages between the family members discussing the treatment of the teenager, and explains how rare it is for parents to completely lose custody of their children.

