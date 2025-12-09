Jennifer Brandt Discusses A Child Starvation Case On Court TV's Opening Statements (Video)

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.
with readers working within the Insurance and Retail & Leisure industries
Jennifer Brandt was a guest
on Court TV's Opening Statements to discuss
the case of a 14-year-old who was allegedly starved by her family
members. Jennifer shares her opinion of the most shocking aspect of
this case, reviews the text messages between the family members
discussing the treatment of the teenager, and explains how rare it
is for parents to completely lose custody of their
children.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.