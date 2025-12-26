Death And Digital Estate Community Group (Podcast)

Ballard Spahr LLP—an Am Law 100 law firm with more than 750 lawyers in 18 U.S. offices—serves clients across industries in litigation, transactions, and regulatory compliance. A strategic legal partner to clients, Ballard goes beyond to deliver actionable, forward-thinking counsel and advocacy powered by deep industry experience and an understanding of each client’s specific business goals. Our culture is defined by an entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative environment, and top-down focus on service, efficiency, and results.
On this episode of the Digital Planning Podcast, Justin, Jen,
and Ross are joined by Dean Saxe, co-chair of the Open ID
Foundation's Death and the Digital Estate Community Group
(DADE CG). The discussion centers around the DADE CG's work
and the whitepaper, The Unfinished Digital Estate:
Culture, Law and Technology After Death. The whitepaper
explores the intersection of law, technology, and culture when
planning for an individual's digital data and digital assets
at incapacity or death.
