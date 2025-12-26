Death And Digital Estate Community Group (Podcast)

On this episode of the Digital Planning Podcast, Justin, Jen, and Ross are joined by Dean Saxe, co-chair of the Open ID Foundation's Death and the Digital Estate Community Group (DADE CG).

On this episode of the Digital Planning Podcast, Justin, Jen, and Ross are joined by Dean Saxe, co-chair of the Open ID Foundation's Death and the Digital Estate Community Group (DADE CG). The discussion centers around the DADE CG's work and the whitepaper, The Unfinished Digital Estate: Culture, Law and Technology After Death. The whitepaper explores the intersection of law, technology, and culture when planning for an individual's digital data and digital assets at incapacity or death.

A transcript of the recording will be available soon.

