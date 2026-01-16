Estate Planners Navigate New Terrain With Creator Economy

Greenberg Glusker is a full-service law firm in Los Angeles, California with clients that span the globe. For 65 years, the firm has delivered first-tier legal services, rooted in understanding clients' intricate business needs and personal concerns. With tailored solutions driving outstanding results, we go beyond the practice of law; we become committed partners in our clients' success.

Private Client Services Associate Jacob Phillips authored an article for Bloomberg Tax discussing key considerations for estate planners assisting clients who work as content creators.

The social media world has created opportunities for careers in content creation that were unthinkable just years ago. And with these shifting, complex income streams (many of which may be entirely new to estate planning practitioners), finding solutions for content creators can require unique considerations. While there is no one-size-fits-all approach, this article endeavors to identify a few relevant considerations—"who”, “what”, “when”, “where”, “why”, and “how"—that estate planners and attorneys working with content creators should be aware of when advising content creator clients.

It's 2026, and the internet is bigger than ever. That's literal, of course, but it's also true in the sense that more brands are turning to digital marketing, influencer partnerships, and social media platforms to sell products and services. The “creator economy” has grown to more than $250 billion annually, with predictions that it could grow to nearly $480 billion over the next three years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.