New Jersey Will Contest Grounds Explained

However, challenges based on lack of testamentary capacity and undue influence remain common, particularly where there are concerns about mental capacity or the involvement of interested parties.

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How Courts Evaluate Testamentary Capacity and Undue Influence

Will contests in New Jersey are difficult to win, given the strong presumption that a properly executed will reflects the testator’s intent.

However, challenges based on lack of testamentary capacity and undue influence remain common, particularly where there are concerns about mental capacity or the involvement of interested parties.

This article outlines the key legal standards governing New Jersey will contests and how courts evaluate these claims.

Key Takeaways

New Jersey law strongly presumes that a properly executed will is valid

Testamentary capacity requires only a general understanding of assets and beneficiaries

Undue influence can shift the burden of proof in certain circumstances

Evidence and documentation play a critical role in will contests

Who This Impacts

Individuals involved in probate disputes

Executors and beneficiaries of contested estates

Families facing questions about capacity or influence

Advisors assisting clients with estate litigation matters

New Jersey Law Presumes Wills Are Valid

New Jersey law establishes a strong presumption that a properly executed will is valid. To qualify as self-proving, a will must be signed by the testator in the presence of two witnesses and notarized to attest to the authenticity of the signatures.

Once a will satisfies these formalities, it is presumed to reflect the genuine intent of the testator. This presumption is significant because it places the initial burden of proof on the party contesting the will. A contestant must therefore provide sufficient evidence to overcome the assumption that the will is legally valid and properly executed.

Testamentary Capacity Is a Low Legal Threshold

Testamentary capacity refers to the mental ability of the testator to understand and execute a will. New Jersey courts apply a relatively low standard, reflecting the principle that individuals should retain autonomy over their estate plans absent clear evidence to the contrary.

To have testamentary capacity, a testator must understand the general nature of their estate, recognize the natural objects of their bounty, and comprehend the disposition they are making in the will.

Importantly, a testator does not need perfect memory or complete knowledge of every asset or beneficiary. A general understanding is sufficient to satisfy the legal standard.

The party contesting the will must provide evidence, often through medical records or expert testimony, demonstrating that the testator did not meet this standard at the time the will was executed.

Undue Influence Can Shift the Burden of Proof

Undue influence occurs when improper pressure is exerted on a testator, effectively overriding their independent judgment in disposing of their estate.

In New Jersey, the burden of proof initially rests with the contestant. However, that burden may shift in certain circumstances. As recognized by the New Jersey Supreme Court in , a presumption of undue influence may arise where there are both suspicious circumstances and a confidential relationship between the testator and the alleged influencer.

A confidential relationship exists where one party places trust in another, whether due to dependence, weakness, or a relationship in which reliance is naturally expected. Suspicious circumstances may include mental weakness, significant changes to a testamentary plan, involvement of a beneficiary in drafting or executing the will, or situations where the drafting attorney also represents the beneficiary.

When these elements are present, the burden shifts to the proponent of the will to demonstrate that the will was not the product of undue influence.

Evidence Plays a Central Role in Will Contests

Evidence is critical in these disputes. Medical records, expert testimony, and documentation of the testator’s interactions with attorneys and beneficiaries can significantly impact the outcome.

Parties involved in a will contest should be aware that the ability to meet or rebut the applicable burden of proof often depends on the strength and quality of admissable evidence.

How We Can Help

Proper documentation, evidence, and legal strategy can significantly impact the outcome of a will contest. Scarinci Hollenbeck’s attorneys are experienced in probate litigation as well as the planning and administration of wills, estates, and trusts.

This experience allows our team to evaluate contested issues effectively and provide guidance tailored to each client’s circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.