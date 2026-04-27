Power Of Attorney In Oklahoma: Types And How To Choose

Understanding the different types of powers of attorney in Oklahoma is critical for protecting your family and business when you cannot act for yourself.

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A power of attorney is one of the most useful and most misunderstood documents in any estate or business plan. It is also one of the easiest to get wrong. Choose the wrong type, name the wrong person, or skip a formality, and a document that should give your family or business partners a clear path forward instead becomes a source of confusion, delay, or court intervention.

In Oklahoma, powers of attorney touch nearly every part of adult life. They allow a spouse to sign closing documents while you are out of state. They let an adult child step in to manage a parent’s finances after a stroke. They keep a small business operating when an owner is hospitalized. They give parents of college-age kids a way to help with banking, medical, or housing matters once their child turns 18. And for entrepreneurs, they can be the difference between a business that keeps moving and one that grinds to a halt the moment a key principal becomes unavailable.

This guide walks through the main types of powers of attorney recognized in Oklahoma, the practical differences that actually matter, how to choose the right agent, and the most common drafting mistakes we see across both estate planning and business contexts.

What a Power of Attorney Actually Does

A power of attorney, often shortened to POA, is a written document in which one person, called the principal, gives another person, called the agent or attorney-in-fact, legal authority to act on the principal’s behalf. The agent does not own the principal’s property and does not personally take on the principal’s debts. The agent simply has authority to act, within the limits set by the document, as if the agent were the principal.

The scope of that authority can be enormous or extremely narrow. A broad financial POA might allow an agent to manage every account, sign every contract, and handle every tax matter the principal could handle personally. A limited POA might authorize a single act, such as signing one set of closing documents on a single piece of real estate while the principal is overseas.

What every valid POA has in common is that it creates a fiduciary relationship. As Investopedia explains, the agent acts as a fiduciary for the principal, which means the law requires complete honesty and loyalty in dealings between them, and an agent who fails to act in the principal’s interest may be liable for damages. That fiduciary obligation is the legal backbone of the entire arrangement and the reason agent selection matters so much.

Key Vocabulary

Principal: The person granting authority through the POA.

Agent (Attorney-in-Fact): The person receiving authority. Does not need to be a lawyer.

Durable: The POA continues in effect even if the principal becomes incapacitated.

Springing: The POA only “springs” into effect when a triggering event occurs.

Successor Agent: A backup who takes over if the primary agent cannot serve.

Why This Matters: The Cost of Not Having One

Most people know they should have a will. Far fewer recognize that a will does nothing for you while you are alive. A will speaks only at death. If you are still living but cannot make decisions, whether due to a car accident, a stroke, advancing dementia, or any other reason, a will is not the document that solves the problem. A power of attorney is.

Without one, your family’s options narrow quickly. As the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau notes, if you don’t create a power of attorney in advance, a friend or family member may have to go to court to have a guardian appointed if you become incapacitated, and that process can be lengthy, expensive, and very public. Without a durable POA in place, the practical alternative is generally a court-supervised guardianship or conservatorship, which is precisely what most families want to avoid.

The costs of skipping the planning step are real and measurable. According to a Nolo legal guide, conservatorships are time-consuming and expensive, often requiring court hearings and the ongoing assistance of a lawyer, and the conservator must keep detailed records and file court papers on a regular basis. All court proceedings and documents are also a matter of public record, which can be an unwelcome intrusion for someone who values independence and privacy. Annual accountings to the court typically continue for the duration of the proceeding.

By contrast, a properly drafted durable POA is a one-time investment that lets you choose your decision-maker rather than leaving that decision to a probate judge.

Timing Trap

A POA must be executed while the principal still has the mental capacity to understand what they are signing. Once a person has lost capacity, it is generally too late, and family members are left with the guardianship route. This is why we tell clients that the right time to sign a POA is well before anyone thinks they need one.

The Major Types: Durable, Non-Durable, Springing, and Statutory

Powers of attorney are most often categorized by two features: when they take effect and how long they last. Understanding these four variations is the foundation of choosing the right document.

Durable Power of Attorney

A durable POA remains in effect even if the principal later becomes incapacitated. This is the workhorse document of incapacity planning. The whole reason most people execute a financial POA is to ensure that someone they trust can step in if they cannot act for themselves, so durability is almost always what they actually need.

Under modern Oklahoma law, a financial POA is treated as durable by default unless the document expressly states otherwise. That is a meaningful change from older practice, where specific magic words were once required to create a durable POA. Even so, careful drafters often still include clear durability language so there is no question about how the document operates if it is ever challenged or presented to a skeptical financial institution.

Non-Durable Power of Attorney

A non-durable POA terminates when the principal becomes incapacitated. These are most useful for narrow, transactional purposes. For example, a homeowner who plans to be abroad during a closing might sign a non-durable POA authorizing a relative to sign deed documents on a specific date for a specific property. The principal does not want or need the authority to extend beyond that closing, and certainly does not want it to extend through any future incapacity.

Springing Power of Attorney

A springing POA only takes effect when a defined triggering event occurs. The most common trigger is the principal’s incapacity, typically certified by one or more physicians. The appeal is obvious: the agent has no authority while the principal is healthy and competent.

The catch is also obvious. As AARP has explained, springing POAs require some method of confirming that the triggering event has occurred, and that confirmation step can introduce delay precisely when speed matters. Banks may want to see medical certifications proving the trigger has occurred, and family members may have difficulty obtaining those certifications quickly. This is why many estate planners now favor immediately effective durable POAs, paired with careful agent selection, over springing ones.

Statutory (Form) Power of Attorney

A statutory POA uses language drawn from a state-provided form. Oklahoma offers optional statutory forms that, when completed in substantial compliance with the statute, are legally sufficient. The advantages of using a statutory form are practical: financial institutions in Oklahoma recognize the format, the language has been tested, and the form helps ensure that the principal makes deliberate choices about each major category of authority.

The disadvantage is that statutory forms can be too rigid for complicated situations. Business owners, blended families, principals with significant out-of-state assets, and clients who want to grant or restrict specific powers often need a custom-drafted document that goes beyond the statutory checklist.

Quick Comparison

Durable: Survives incapacity. Default choice for estate planning.

Non-Durable: Ends at incapacity. Useful for narrow, defined transactions.

Springing: Only effective on a triggering event. Cleaner in theory, harder in practice.

Statutory: Uses state-provided form. Familiar to banks, but less flexible.

Financial Versus Health Care Powers of Attorney

One of the most important distinctions in Oklahoma is the difference between a financial POA and a health care POA. They are governed by separate bodies of law, have different formality requirements, and almost always exist as separate documents.

Financial POA

A financial POA gives an agent authority over property and money: bank accounts, real estate, investments, business interests, taxes, retirement accounts, insurance, and similar matters. As described above, financial POAs in Oklahoma are typically signed by the principal, and acknowledgment before a notary creates a presumption that the signature is genuine. Witnesses are not generally required for ordinary financial POAs, though notarization is strongly recommended both for evidentiary value and for the practical reason that banks expect to see it.

Health Care POA

A health care POA, by contrast, is the document that lets your chosen agent make medical decisions for you when you cannot. This is treated separately from financial authority for good reason. The decisions are different, the agent’s qualifications may be different, and the formality requirements are different.

In Oklahoma, a health care POA must be in writing and signed by the principal, and it must either be notarized or witnessed by two qualified adult witnesses who are not heirs of the principal. There is also a substantive eligibility restriction worth noting: unless the agent is related to the principal by blood, marriage, or adoption, the agent cannot be an owner, operator, or employee of a residential long-term care facility where the principal is receiving care. The point of that rule is to prevent obvious conflicts of interest at moments when the principal is most vulnerable.

Many people pair a health care POA with an advance directive (sometimes called a living will), which addresses end-of-life care preferences such as whether to continue life-sustaining treatment in specified circumstances. AARP’s caregiving resource on advance directives emphasizes that you should give clear directions to the person you select about the full range of care you want, and that you should talk with that person about your health care wishes in advance, since informed advocacy is far more useful than guessing under pressure.

Why You Generally Want Both, in Separate Documents

You may be tempted to combine the two into a single document. We generally recommend against it. The financial agent and the health care agent need not be the same person, and often should not be. The financial agent should be someone with sound business judgment, organized records, and the patience to handle banks and tax filings. The health care agent should be someone who knows you personally, can be reached quickly, and is willing to advocate firmly for your wishes in difficult conversations with medical providers.

Limited and Special Powers of Attorney

Not every POA needs to be broad. Limited or special POAs grant authority for a defined purpose and nothing else. Common examples include:

Real estate POAs: Authorizing an agent to sign closing documents for a specific property at a specific transaction

Authorizing an agent to sign closing documents for a specific property at a specific transaction Tax POAs: Authorizing a CPA or attorney to represent you before the IRS or state tax agencies on a particular matter

Authorizing a CPA or attorney to represent you before the IRS or state tax agencies on a particular matter Vehicle title POAs: Authorizing an agent to handle DMV paperwork on a specific vehicle

Authorizing an agent to handle DMV paperwork on a specific vehicle Business signature POAs: Authorizing a partner or executive to sign on a particular contract or class of contracts

Authorizing a partner or executive to sign on a particular contract or class of contracts Banking POAs: Authorizing access to a single account, often using the bank’s internal form

Limited POAs are useful precisely because they are narrow. The agent has no authority to do anything beyond the defined task, which reduces the risk of misuse. The trade-off is that they will not help in unforeseen circumstances. A limited POA for a single property closing does not allow the agent to handle a different property or to manage other affairs.

One important practical note: if a POA is going to be used to convey real estate or affect a mortgage in Oklahoma, it must be acknowledged and recorded in the same manner as a deed in the county where the property is located. The instrument the agent signs cannot effectively be recorded until the underlying POA itself has been filed in the county records. We routinely see real estate transactions delayed because the POA was not recorded in advance.

Oklahoma-Specific Considerations

Oklahoma is what attorneys sometimes describe as a “multiple-track” state for powers of attorney. The legislature has provided more than one statutory framework for creating a valid POA, and each has its own conventions. The current statutory framework is the most modern and most likely to be recognized by financial institutions, but older formats remain in use as well, and we still see them in practice when reviewing documents drafted years ago.

A few practical points worth highlighting for Oklahoma residents and Oklahoma-based businesses:

Notarization is functionally essential. Even where Oklahoma law does not technically require notarization for the validity of a financial POA, you should always notarize one. Acknowledgment before a notary creates a legal presumption of genuineness, and Oklahoma banks, brokerage firms, title companies, and county clerks expect to see it. A POA that is technically valid but not notarized is a POA your agent will struggle to use.

Real estate POAs must be recorded. As noted above, if the POA will be used to sign deeds or mortgages, it must be executed and acknowledged like a deed and recorded in the proper county. Skipping this step is a frequent cause of delay in closings where one party will be signing through an agent.

Health care POAs follow separate rules. Oklahoma’s health care POA statute requires writing, the principal’s signature, and either notarization or two qualified adult witnesses. The agent-eligibility restriction for unrelated long-term care facility staff is a uniquely substantive limit that does not appear in the general financial POA framework.

Out-of-state POAs are usually but not always honored. A POA validly executed in another state will generally be recognized in Oklahoma if it substantially complies with Oklahoma’s requirements, or if it was valid where executed. That said, banks and title companies are sometimes more cautious with out-of-state documents, and a fresh Oklahoma-compliant POA is often the simpler path when a client moves to the state.

Oklahoma’s small business density matters. Oklahoma is home to hundreds of thousands of small businesses, and the overwhelming majority of all businesses in the state are small businesses. Many of these are owned by inpiduals or married couples without robust succession planning in place. POA gaps in closely held businesses tend to come to light only when there is already a problem, which is why we encourage business owners to address these documents while everything is running smoothly.

Oklahoma Drafting Checklist

Notarize every financial POA, even when not strictly required

Use either the statutory form or careful custom drafting that aligns with the modern Oklahoma framework

For health care POAs, use either notarization or two qualified witnesses, and confirm the agent meets eligibility rules

If real estate is involved, plan for recording in the proper county

Keep originals in a known, accessible location, not a sealed safe deposit box

How to Choose the Right Agent

Choosing your agent is the single most important decision in the POA process. The document is only as good as the person you name. As the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau cautions, you should only appoint someone you really trust, and you should make sure they know your wishes and preferences, because the agent will have authority to access bank accounts and, depending on the document, even retitle assets or change beneficiary designations.

The Core Qualities

The right agent generally has the following characteristics:

Trustworthiness above all else. Not “trustworthy enough.” Trustworthy without reservation. The agent will be acting with limited oversight at moments when you cannot supervise.

Not “trustworthy enough.” Trustworthy without reservation. The agent will be acting with limited oversight at moments when you cannot supervise. Sound judgment. The agent will face decisions you did not specifically anticipate. Good judgment is more important than financial expertise.

The agent will face decisions you did not specifically anticipate. Good judgment is more important than financial expertise. Organizational capacity. Bills, statements, tax filings, and records must be tracked.

Bills, statements, tax filings, and records must be tracked. Geographic accessibility. An agent who lives several time zones away can still serve, but local agents tend to handle banks, courthouses, and physical documents more efficiently.

An agent who lives several time zones away can still serve, but local agents tend to handle banks, courthouses, and physical documents more efficiently. Willingness to serve. Have the conversation before you sign. Naming someone who does not want the role, or did not know they were named, almost guarantees friction at the worst possible moment.

Family Members Versus Professionals

Most people name a spouse, adult child, sibling, or close family member as agent. That works well in many cases. It works less well when family relationships are strained, when no family member has the financial sophistication to manage the principal’s affairs, or when there is a real risk of conflict among siblings. In those situations, a professional fiduciary, an institutional agent at a bank or trust company, or even the family attorney may be a better choice.

Co-Agents and Successor Agents

Some principals want to name two or more people as co-agents, either to spread responsibility or to create a check-and-balance dynamic. This can work, but it has serious downsides. Co-agents who must act jointly can deadlock. Co-agents who can act independently can take inconsistent actions. AARP’s caregiving checklist notes that powers of attorney work best when the structure is clear and the named agents and successors are aligned with the principal’s wishes, and complicated co-agent arrangements can create exactly the kind of ambiguity that causes banks to hesitate.

A simpler and usually better approach is to name one primary agent and one or more successor agents who step in only if the primary cannot serve. This preserves clarity while still giving the principal a backup plan.

Five Questions Before You Name an Agent

Would I trust this person with my checkbook today, no questions asked?

Do they have the time and bandwidth to take on this responsibility?

Do they handle their own finances responsibly?

Will they communicate openly with my other family members?

Would I be comfortable having them sit across from my doctor, banker, or business partner?

Scope of Authority: What Powers to Grant

Even after picking a type of POA and an agent, you still need to decide what specific authority to grant. A modern Oklahoma financial POA can authorize the agent to handle a wide range of matters, including:

Real property transactions (buying, selling, leasing, mortgaging)

Tangible personal property (vehicles, household items, equipment)

Stocks, bonds, and other investments

Banking and financial institution transactions

Insurance and annuity matters

Trust and estate beneficiary interests

Litigation and legal claims

Personal and family maintenance

Government benefits

Retirement plan transactions

Tax matters

Operation of a business

That is the broad menu. Most general estate-planning POAs grant authority across all or most of these categories. The principal can also limit any of them or add specific instructions, such as restricting the agent’s authority over a particular asset, prohibiting the sale of a family business interest, or specifying that the agent serve without compensation.

Powers That Require Express Grant

Certain powers are considered so significant that they generally must be expressly granted to the agent rather than implied. These typically include:

Creating, amending, revoking, or terminating a trust

Making gifts of the principal’s property

Creating or changing rights of survivorship

Creating or changing beneficiary designations on accounts and policies

Delegating the agent’s own authority to someone else

Waiving rights as a beneficiary of a joint and survivor annuity or retirement plan

Disclaiming property or powers of appointment

The reason these powers receive special treatment is that they can permanently alter the principal’s estate plan. An agent who can change beneficiary designations or make large gifts can effectively rewrite the principal’s will from outside the will. Many planners deliberately withhold some of these powers from their general POAs and only grant them when there is a clear, specific reason to do so.

The “All Powers” Trap

Some older POA forms simply say the agent may do everything the principal can do. While this kind of broad grant is recognized in some states under some statutes, it is risky. Even where it is technically valid, banks and other institutions may resist accepting it because it lacks the specificity they expect. Modern best practice is to enumerate specific categories of authority and, where appropriate, expressly grant the special powers listed above rather than relying on a generic catch-all.

Special Considerations for Business Owners

For Oklahoma entrepreneurs and business owners, a personal POA is only one piece of the planning picture. Business interests raise their own questions, and several practical issues recur often enough that they deserve specific attention.

Authority to Operate the Business

A general financial POA may authorize an agent to handle “operation of a business,” but that authority is subject to the governing documents of the entity itself. If your operating agreement, shareholder agreement, or partnership agreement restricts who can act on behalf of the company, the POA does not override those provisions. A POA may authorize your agent to vote your membership interest at a meeting, but it does not necessarily authorize the agent to walk into the office and start signing customer contracts.

For closely held businesses, this means the POA needs to be coordinated with the entity’s governing documents. Some clients amend their operating agreements to clarify that an attorney-in-fact may act on behalf of an incapacitated member. Others rely on a separate corporate resolution. The right approach depends on the entity structure and the relationships among the owners.

Business Continuity Planning

POAs are most useful for business owners when they are part of a broader continuity plan. The questions worth working through include:

If you are unavailable for a week, who can sign payroll, pay vendors, and respond to a customer emergency?

If you are unavailable for six months, who can renew leases, negotiate with the bank, or hire a replacement key employee?

If you are permanently unable to serve, what is the path for selling the business, transferring it to family, or winding it down?

A POA can address some of those scenarios but not all of them. Buy-sell agreements, key-person insurance, written succession plans, and trusts often work alongside a POA to provide a more complete answer.

Banking Relationships

Banks often have internal POA forms they prefer, especially for business operating accounts. Even when Oklahoma law would technically require the bank to accept a properly executed statutory POA, the path of least resistance is often to sign the bank’s internal form alongside the broader POA. We routinely tell clients that having both is better than insisting the bank honor the document the client prefers, particularly when speed matters.

Business Owner POA Checklist

Confirm your operating agreement, shareholder agreement, or partnership agreement allows an agent to act

Coordinate the POA with any buy-sell or succession arrangements

Sign the bank’s internal POA form for each operating account

Identify a trusted person who is operationally familiar with the business

Document key passwords, vendor contacts, and login information in a secure location your agent can access

Consider a separate, narrow POA for specific business transactions where a broad personal POA would be excessive

Common Mistakes That Undermine a POA

After working with clients across estate planning and business contexts, we see the same pitfalls repeatedly. Most are easy to avoid with a little advance attention.

Waiting too long. The principal must have capacity at the moment of signing. We have had families come to us after a parent’s diagnosis, hoping to put a POA in place, only to learn that the diagnosis itself is the reason a POA is no longer an option. The right time is well before anyone thinks they need one.

Picking the wrong agent. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s guides for managing someone else’s money exist precisely because POA misuse is preventable through careful agent selection, clearly defined powers, and periodic review. Naming someone out of obligation, family politics, or convenience rather than genuine trust is the single most common source of POA-related disputes.

Failing to notarize. A POA that is technically valid but not notarized may still be unusable in practice because banks and other institutions will resist accepting it.

Storing the original where the agent cannot reach it. A POA in a sealed safe deposit box that only the principal can access is a POA the agent cannot use. Make sure your named agent knows where the original is and has a path to retrieve it.

Not naming a successor. If your only named agent dies, becomes incapacitated, or declines to serve, your POA becomes ineffective. A successor agent is cheap insurance.

Forgetting to update. Marriage, porce, the death of an agent, a falling out, a move out of state, or major changes in business structure all justify a fresh look at your POA.

Skipping coordination with other documents. A POA that contradicts your trust, your operating agreement, or your beneficiary designations creates ambiguity. The documents need to work together.

Using a generic online form for complex situations. Free online POA generators have a place for very simple needs, but they tend to break down for blended families, business owners, principals with significant out-of-state property, or anyone with non-standard wishes about gifts, beneficiaries, or business operations.

A Word About Online Forms

A generic POA template purchased online may technically meet basic requirements, but it cannot ask follow-up questions about your business interests, family dynamics, real estate holdings in other states, or specific concerns about an agent’s authority. The cost difference between a custom-drafted POA and a generic form is small. The cost difference between a working POA and one that fails when your family needs it is enormous.

When to Update or Revoke

A POA is not a permanent fixture. It can and often should be revisited. As a senior living resource notes, POAs should be revisited regularly because life changes, and your documents should change with major life events such as marriage or porce, changes in your agent’s circumstances, or significant changes to relevant laws.

Triggering Events for Review

Marriage or porce. The agent named in an old document may no longer be appropriate. In many states, porce automatically terminates a former spouse’s authority as agent, but it is far cleaner to execute a new POA than to rely on that default.

The agent named in an old document may no longer be appropriate. In many states, porce automatically terminates a former spouse’s authority as agent, but it is far cleaner to execute a new POA than to rely on that default. Death of an agent. If your primary agent has passed away and you do not have a named successor, you have effectively no agent.

If your primary agent has passed away and you do not have a named successor, you have effectively no agent. Geographic moves. A POA that worked well when both you and your agent lived in Oklahoma City may need adjustment if either of you has moved.

A POA that worked well when both you and your agent lived in Oklahoma City may need adjustment if either of you has moved. Business changes. Selling a business, taking on partners, or restructuring an entity all warrant a review.

Selling a business, taking on partners, or restructuring an entity all warrant a review. Family conflict. If your relationship with a named agent has changed materially, do not wait for a crisis to update the document.

If your relationship with a named agent has changed materially, do not wait for a crisis to update the document. Time itself. Some financial institutions are more cautious about POAs that are years old, even when they remain legally valid. A fresh document is often easier to use.

How to Revoke

A principal can revoke a POA at any time while still having capacity. The cleanest way to revoke is to execute a written revocation, deliver written notice to the prior agent and to any third parties who may rely on the old POA, and execute a new POA that includes language revoking prior documents. Importantly, a new POA does not automatically revoke an old one unless it says so. We routinely include explicit revocation language in any new POA precisely to avoid the confusion of having multiple documents floating in the world.

Alternatives and Companion Tools

A POA is one tool among several. Depending on your situation, it may work alongside, or in some cases be replaced by, other planning instruments.

Revocable Living Trust

A revocable trust is an estate planning tool used to manage assets during life, during incapacity, and after death. The settlor (creator) is typically the initial trustee while able, with a successor trustee stepping in upon incapacity or death. A trust can do many things a POA cannot, including avoid probate at death, hold property in a continuing structure, and operate without the death-triggered termination that ends every POA.

However, a trust only controls property that has actually been transferred into it. A POA covers everything else. A complete plan typically includes both: a trust for the property the settlor wants held in trust, and a POA for everything outside the trust, including retirement accounts, insurance, and matters that arise unexpectedly.

Joint Accounts

A joint bank account can give a trusted family member access to funds without the formality of a POA. The trade-off is that a joint owner is, in fact, an owner: the funds belong to that person on the principal’s death (if the account has rights of survivorship), and the funds can be reached by the joint owner’s creditors. A joint account is best used as a supplement to, not a replacement for, a properly drafted POA.

Guardianship and Conservatorship

Where no POA exists and the principal has lost capacity, the alternative is a court-supervised guardianship or conservatorship. As a Nolo guide on conservatorships explains, the best way to avoid one is to prepare durable powers of attorney before a health crisis occurs, so a handpicked person can step in to make financial and medical decisions if necessary. This is the outcome most families are trying to avoid when they execute a POA in the first place.

Advance Directive

An advance directive (sometimes called a living will) addresses end-of-life medical preferences. It complements a health care POA by spelling out specific wishes about life-sustaining treatment so the agent has clear guidance.

Putting the Pieces Together

For most Oklahoma families and business owners, the right POA setup looks something like this:

A durable financial POA, executed and notarized, with a thoughtful agent selection and at least one successor

A separate health care POA, executed with proper formalities, naming an agent suited specifically to medical decisions

An advance directive addressing end-of-life preferences

For business owners, coordination with operating or shareholder agreements, plus internal bank forms where appropriate

For real estate transactions, recording arrangements when the agent will sign deeds or mortgages

A scheduled review every few years, plus event-driven reviews after major life or business changes

The documents themselves are not complicated to execute when handled correctly. The hard work is the thinking that goes into them: who you trust, what authority you want them to have, how the documents fit with the rest of your plan, and whether the people involved are prepared for their roles.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.