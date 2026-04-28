Ten Minute Interview: Alternative Investments (Video)

The Acting Attorney General has issued a final order rescheduling certain marijuana products to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act, effective April 22, 2026. This landmark shift in federal drug policy creates significant legal and business implications across pharmaceutical, cannabis, healthcare, tax, and regulatory compliance sectors, though the rescheduling is notably narrow and conditional rather than a broad reclassification of marijuana.

Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.

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Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices team, sits down with Nick Chamis, senior counsel in the Estate Planning practice, for a 10-minute interview on alternative investments in the family office space. During the session, Brian and Nick discuss why sports and sports-related investments have become increasingly attractive to family offices, what families seek beyond profit when investing in sports, and other examples of alternative investments families are exploring.

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