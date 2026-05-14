As a divorce lawyer, I dedicate much of my work to negotiating various aspects of the physical, financial and emotional aspects of separation, such as parenting schedules...

The Chicago law firm of Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP is one of the largest divorce and family law firms of its kind in the country. It is internationally recognized as a model for firms practicing family law and has a primary focus on helping affluent clients solve problems to achieve the best possible results. The firm’s mission of ensuring quality, knowledge and experience to their clients is evident through our wide range of services tailored to our clients’ unique needs.

Article Insights

Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP are most popular: with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Media & Information industries

As a divorce lawyer, I dedicate much of my work to negotiating various aspects of the physical, financial and emotional aspects of separation, such as parenting schedules, (complex) financial settlements and support arrangements. This is typically one of the most emotionally intense periods of a family’s life. Many people believe that divorce negotiations fail over money, parenting time, or legal tactics. However, in truth, they most often fail because of a much simpler and more frustrating reason: a lack of trust.

As divorce attorneys, we see this all the time. When credibility disappears, negotiations stop being about solutions and start becoming about control.

The Real Problem in Divorce Negotiations

By the time most couples reach the negotiation table, trust has already been damaged or even eviscerated. There may have been broken promises, financial secrecy, inconsistent communication, or emotional strain built up over time. In that environment, even reasonable proposals can feel manipulative. Instead of working toward a resolution, both sides begin to question motives and second-guess intentions.

What Happens When Trust Breaks Down

When credibility is missing, the entire process changes:

Every proposal is viewed with suspicion

Every compromise feels like a loss

Progress slows or stops completely

Litigation becomes the default option

Litigation rarely leads to the kind of flexible, long-term solutions most families actually want.

Why Credibility Matters More Than Strategy

Credibility is what makes negotiation possible. It means your actions match your words and that when you present a proposal, it is received as thoughtful rather than strategic or manipulative. When credibility is present, even in high-conflict cases, negotiations tend to move faster, cost less, and produce more durable outcomes.

Without credibility, even the best legal strategy struggles to gain traction, as the other party is no longer focused on resolving the issues. Instead, they are focused on protecting themselves.

How to Rebuild Trust During Divorce

The good news is that credibility can be rebuilt. In fact, one of the most constructive steps a divorcing spouse can take is to rebuild it. Here are a few ways to start:

Follow through on small commitments.

Credibility is rebuilt through consistent action, not grand gestures. If you promise to exchange documents by Friday, do it. If you agree to pick up the children at a certain time, be there. Small follow-through begins to reestablish reliability.



Be transparent about finances.

Few things damage credibility faster than the perception that someone is hiding assets. Clear, organized financial disclosure can quickly restore confidence.



Stop negotiating through threats.

Statements like “I’ll see you in court” escalate conflict and often signal instability rather than strength. They rarely move negotiations forward.



Acknowledge mistakes when appropriate.

Taking responsibility without defensiveness can go a long way toward lowering tension and rebuilding credibility.



Stay consistent in your positions.

Frequent or dramatic changes create suspicion. Thoughtful and consistent proposals demonstrate preparation and seriousness.



Let professionals help stabilize the process.

Experienced divorce attorneys, financial professionals, and mediators can provide structure and credibility in situations where negotiations might otherwise break down.





Trust does not guarantee agreement, but without it, agreement is unlikely. In divorce negotiations, credibility may be the most undervalued asset. In many cases, rebuilding it is the key to reaching a resolution that works, not just now, but over the long term.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.