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19 May 2026

Ep. 65 – When AI Walks Into The Estate Planning Meeting (Podcast)

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Wiggin & Dana

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How is artificial intelligence reshaping estate planning discussions, and where does it fall short? In this episode of Future Focused: Sophisticated Estate Planning, host Michael Clear examines...
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How is artificial intelligence reshaping estate planning discussions, and where does it fall short? In this episode of Future Focused: Sophisticated Estate Planning, host Michael Clear examines the growing role of AI in the estate planning process, as clients increasingly arrive with AI‑generated strategies in hand. While these tools can help simplify complex concepts and spark creative thinking, Michael highlights the risks of false precision, missing context, and inadequate risk assessment. He encourages listeners to approach AI insights with a critical eye, asking the right questions, testing real‑world applicability, and understanding the limits of technology, especially when it comes to tax compliance, document validation, and data privacy.

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