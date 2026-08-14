Caregiver Inheritances: When A Late-In-Life Change To A Will Raises Red Flags

When an aging parent leaves a significant portion of their estate to the person who cared for them at the end of life, families often have strong reactions. Some feel grateful. Others feel suspicious. Many feel both at once.

A caregiver inheritance is not automatically a red flag. It is not unusual for the person who spends the most time with the decedent in their final years to have a close relationship with the decedent. That close relationship might naturally result in the decedent leaving a larger inheritance to the caregiver. On the other hand, if the decedent was vulnerable to influence or had diminished capacity when changing the will, others might reasonably question the validity of the expanded gift to the caregiver. Washington law respects testamentary freedom, and a person of sound mind has every right to leave their estate to whomever they choose, including a caregiver who was present when others were not.

Recent Washington Cases Have Reinforced Legitimate Caregiver Bequests

Several recent Washington appellate decisions make clear that suspicion of undue influence alone is not enough to overturn a caregiver’s inheritance.

In Matter of Estate of Walters (2025), a hospital nursing aide befriended an isolated man with no close family. Over the last four years of his life, the aide paid tens of thousands of dollars toward the man’s mortgage, allowing him to remain living in his home. The man ultimately left his entire estate, including the house, to the aide in his will. . But the man’s sister, who only spoke to her brother about twice a year, brought a will contest challenging the will, alleging that the aide improperly pressured him. This claim is commonly referred to as “undue influence.” The Court of Appeals acknowledged several factors that courts often consider in evaluating undue influence claims were present, including a confidential relationship, the caregiver’s involvement in the will signing, and an unusually large bequest to someone the man had known for a short time. The court nevertheless upheld the will because the testator consistently told social workers, APS investigators, and police officers that he wanted his aide to have the house.

In Dannenmiller v. Kemming (2026), the court upheld a trust amendment leaving a family farm to the grandsons of the elderly couple who owned the land. The grandsons had worked the land for years after the elderly couple could no longer manage it themselves. After the couple died, their decision to bypass their own children in favor of the two grandsons who had cared for the land fueled a dispute over the outcome of the trust. Ultimately, the court rejected the argument that the couple’s decision to leave the farm to the grandsons who had worked and maintained the property amounted to undue influence, emphasizing that favoring those who actively maintained and preserved a family asset is not, without more, evidence of impropriety.

When Red Flags Warrant Closer Scrutiny

While Washington courts have upheld testamentary gifts to caregivers that appear, based on admissible evidence, to reflect the testator’s intent, some late-life estate planning changes benefiting caregivers are the result of undue influence, and Washington courts have invalidated to invalidate wills and trusts when the evidence established undue influence or other grounds for relief.

The leading case is Mueller v. Wells (2016), where the Washington Supreme Court affirmed the invalidation of a will leaving everything to a caregiver. The caregiver had held power of attorney and, according to the evidence credited by the court, exercised substantial control over the testator’s communications and relationships, including conduct that contributed to her isolation from family. The caregiver also called the attorney to initiate the new will and even drove the testator to the signing. The new will was a complete departure from every prior estate plan, and the Court found it to be invalid.

In re Estate of Haviland (2011) illustrates how undue influence can arise in a spousal relationship, especially where one spouse is dependent upon the other for care. There, a widowed 85-year-old retired doctor with advancing dementia married his 35-year-old nurse late in life.1 As his cognitive decline progressed and he became increasing dependent on his wife for daily care, she steered him to revise his will multiple times in her favor while reducing bequests to his children from a prior marriage and to his long-standing charitable beneficiaries. She personally called the attorney to initiate the changes, transmitted marked-up will drafts, and actively involved herself in each revision to the will. The Court of Appeals affirmed invalidation of the final will, concluding that even though the decedent may have retained some testamentary capacity, the evidence still established that the wife’s undue influence had overcome his free will.

Certain patterns recur in cases where caregiver bequests are successfully challenged. First, there is isolation, such as when the caregiver controls phone calls, restricts family visits, or spreads false statements to drive a wedge between the decedent and relatives. Second, the caregiver controls the legal process, such as selecting a new attorney, scheduling and attending meetings with the attorney, or helping draft the documents. Third, there is documented cognitive decline at or near the time of the change. Fourth, there is a dramatic departure from a long-standing estate plan.

Washington law also provides a remedy beyond invalidating estate planning documents. Under RCW Chapter 11.84, a person who is found to have financially exploited a vulnerable adult may, under certain circumstances, be disinherited and treated as thoughthey predeceased the decedent. This applies not only to wills, but to beneficiary designations and payable-on-death accounts.

A will contest does not require a “smoking gun.” Washington courts recognize that undue influence is often proven through circumstantial evidence viewed in the totality of the circumstances.

When to Call a Lawyer

If you are wondering whether a late-in-life change to an estate plan reflects your loved one’s true wishes, an experienced trust and estate litigation attorney can help you evaluate the situation. In some cases, the change, though difficult, reflects the decedent’s genuine intent. In other cases, the warning signs may justify a formal challenge under TEDRA, Washington’s procedure for resolving estate disputes.

Time matters. Washington’s deadline for contesting a will is short, generally four months after admission to probate. Early guidance helps preserve your options, regardless of whether you ultimately pursue a claim.

Footnote