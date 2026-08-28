Ten Minute Interview: Family Governance (Video)

Family offices face unique challenges when it comes to managing conflict and preserving relationships across generations. Without clear governance structures...

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Brian Lucareli, Director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices team, sits down with Nate Imfeld, partner and member of Foley’s Family Offices team, for a 10-minute interview on family governance. During the session, Nate discusses some of the most common sources of conflict in family offices, including investment strategy, access to shared family assets, and philanthropic decision-making. He also explains why these issues can escalate into legal disputes without clear governance structures in place and shares practical strategies for structuring decision-making, managing conflict early, and preserving family relationships. This interview also serves as a preview of Nate’s upcoming ALIGN 2026 presentation, So Sue Me! Managing Conflict and Avoiding Family Office Legal Drama.

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